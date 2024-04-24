Pakistan sweat on the fitness of their wicket-keeper batter Mohamad Rizwan. He is unlikely to be part of the remaining two T20Is in the five-match home T20I series against New Zealand.

Pakistan came into the second T20I on the back of their seven-wicket victory during the second game of the series. The third T20I was held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Mohammad Rizwan was on 22 off 21 deliveries when he looked for a single.

The camera found Rizwan hobbling in the middle. The physios rushed out to attend to him. His legs were being stretched, but he never looked to be in a comfortable situation. Finally, he went back to the dressing room.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical panel received Mohammad Rizwan’s scan report. They advised the 31-year-old for further opinions from the doctors in the United Kingdom regarding the right hamstring injury.

Mohammad Rizwan looks unlikely for Pakistan’s T20I trip to Ireland and England

Even though it’s not confirmed, a few sources revealed that Mohammad Rizwan’s injury looked to be a serious threat. The medical team has advised the wicket-keeper batter to rest for a period of two to four weeks.

This puts doubt on his availability during Pakistan’s trip to Ireland and England. At the end of this home series against New Zealand, Pakistan is due to fly to Ireland for a three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin. After that, they will move to England for a four-match T20I series.

Both these series are expected to provide the 2009 T20 Champions the last-minute preparation for their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, which will start on June 6 against hosts the United States of America. There is uncertainty about whether Mohammad Rizwan could make it to the global event.

In Rizwan’s absence, Pakistan may look at Usman Khan for the wicket-keeping duties. The 28-year-old, however, has a horrible start in his T20I career with just 12 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 92.31. Azam Kahn could be another option to take Rizwan’s spot.

Having said that, Pakistan’s cricket team management is hoping for a quick recovery for their star batter Mohammad Rizwan, who became just the second Pakistan batter to celebrate 3000 T20I runs after captain Babar Azam.

Ireland vs Pakistan T20I series:

10 May: First T20I in Dublin (7:30 pm IST)

12 May: Second T20I in Dublin (7:30 pm IST)

14 May: Third T20I in Dublin (7:30 pm IST)

England vs Pakistan T20I series:

May 22: First T20I in Leeds (11:00 pm IST)

May 25: Second T20I in Birmingham (7:00 pm IST)

May 28: Third T20I in Cardiff (11:00 pm IST)

May 30: Fourth T20I at The Oval, London (11:00 pm IST)