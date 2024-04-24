Virender Sehwag has unveiled his India T20 World Cup 2024 squad. This week, the Indian team for the T20 World Cup is expected to be revealed. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will have a difficult time choosing a quality squad because several players have proven themselves with impressive IPL performances, while several older stars have performed below expectations.

In the same vein, Virender Sehwag named his picks for the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 tournament. Sehwag didn’t name his picks in a particular order, but picking Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma in the squad, meant that these two were most likely to open the innings for India.

Choosing to bat at number three is Virat Kohli. After Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav was Virender Sehwag’s No. 4. According to Sehwag, either Shivam Dube or Rinku Singh would be included in the starting lineup. Shivam Dube, who scored over 300 runs for CSK with a scorching strike rate, has ignited the IPL 2024.

While Rinku has been a reliable player for India, he hasn’t had many opportunities in the IPL 2024 thus far.

The two spinners in Sehwag’s playing XI were Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, while the pace attack was made up of Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah. On the Club Prairie Fire Podcast with Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist, Sehwag made these forecasts.

Virender Sehwag omits Hardik Pandya from his India squad for T20 World Cup 2024

One of the glaring omissions from Virender Sehwag’s choices was that of ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Speaking on the same, Sehwag mentioned that Hardik will be in India’s squad but he may struggle to find a place in the starting XI.

The former opener for India clarified that if there are talks about Dinesh Karthik participating in the T20 World Cup, MS Dhoni should be included as well because he is performing well in the Indian Premier League. Both players contributed to India’s 2007 victory in the T20 World Cup and could help them repeat that success in 2024.

After hitting 251 runs with a strike rate of around 200 for RCB in the IPL 2024, Karthik was so good that rumours started to circulate that he would rejoin the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. Karthik has declared his availability for the T20 World Cup, although it is unclear if he will be chosen.

The India squad for the T20 World Cup is likely to be announced this week. The teams need to submit the provisional squad to ICC on or before May 1.

Virender Sehwag’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh/Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

