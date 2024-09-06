Mohammad Rizwan has received backing from former cricketer Basit Ali, who feels the keeper needs to be made the next Pakistan Test captain. He predicted that the Men in Green would defeat England in their next three-match home Test series if the keeper-batsman is given the leadership role.

Mohammad Rizwan’s name has come up after Shan Masood-led Pakistan side suffered an embarrassing whitewash at home at the hands of Bangladesh. This was only the second time Pakistan got whitewashed at home in Tests and the first time Bangladesh defeated them in a Test and then in a Test series.

Masood, who had taken over from Babar Azam as Pakistan Test captain, has suffered five consecutive Test losses in his first five Tests as captain. Before Bangladesh, Australia had whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 down under earlier this year.

Basit believes that Rizwan taking up the leadership reins from Masood will also assist Babar Azam restore his lost form.

Mohammad Rizwan backed to become the next Pakistan captain

“Pakistan will win the Test series against England if Mohammad Rizwan is made the captain. You will see a different Babar Azam in the England series, but the condition is that the captain should be Rizwan,” Basit Ali said.

The Shan Masood-led squad faced widespread criticism for their dismal performance in the recently finished two-match home Test series against Bangladesh. Bangladesh accomplished a 2-0 whitewash to win their first Test series against Pakistan.

Pakistan is currently ranked penultimate in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with 16 points and a percentage point (PCT) of 19.05. They have the opportunity to make apologies by turning things around against England next month.

Basit Ali says Pakistan bowlers will need to stop Joe Root from scoring in Tests

Basit Ali also discussed England’s star batter Joe Root’s outstanding performance in Test cricket. He emphasized that the 33-year-old had done well versus Sri Lanka throughout the years.

Basit stated that, despite the English media having inflated Root’s recent form, the right-handed batter will be unable to exceed Sachin Tendulkar’s Test run total. He stated that the Pakistani bowlers would face his wrath if Root managed to get a century in the upcoming series.

“Joe Root has always performed against Sri Lanka. The English media have been saying that Root will break Sachin Tendulkar’s record. He won’t break that record. If he scores a century against Pakistan, I won’t spare the bowlers. Tendulkar’s stature is different, he was a very big player,” Basit said.

The last time Joe Root visited Pakistan for a Test series, he had a torrid time, scoring 25 runs across five innings at an average of 25.

