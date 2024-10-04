With the resignation of Babar Azam as the white-ball captain of the Pakistan side, the onus is on their cricket board to select the new leader of the ODI and T20 format. Mohammad Rizwan, the wicket-keeper batter of the side, has emerged to be the next captain of the Green Brigade, as the reports have suggested.

Babar wasn’t going through a great time with the bat in the recent few months across formats of the game, as he struggled to get going in the recent two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The right-handed opening batter also had a tough time in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Mohammad Rizwan didn’t also enjoy a great time with the bat, as he suffered for form, collecting just 110 runs in four innings at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of just over 90, with the help of unbeaten 53 runs.

“No official talks between Mohammad Rizwan and PCB”- Reports

The inside sources of the wicket-keeper have stated that no such official discussions have taken place between the opener and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as of yet. The sources have also addressed that there has been no consultation with the opening batter regarding the developments.

Mohamad Rizwan wasn’t invited to any of the meetings related to the T20 World Cup, the Bangladesh Test series, or the recent red-ball series against England. The lack of communication has raised questions about the decision-making system of the PCB for the captaincy position of the game.

The 32-year-old has notched up 1910 runs in 32 Tests at an average of around 44 and a strike rate of just over 50, with the help of three centuries and ten half-centuries at a best score of unbeaten 171 runs. When it comes to the ODI format of the game, he has smashed 2088 runs in 74 games at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 90 at a best score of unbeaten 131 runs.

In the shortest format of the game, the Peshawar-born has gathered 3313 runs in 102 games at an average of 48.72 and a strike rate of over 126, shouldering on 29 half-centuries and one century with a best score of unbeaten 104 runs.

If the offer for a captain is made to Rizwan, then he is expected to approach the situation thoughtfully. The close sources have revealed that he intends to express his concerns about the treatment of the previous captains before making any such decisions.

Pakistan will face England in the upcoming Test series of three matches at home, starting from October 07 at the Multan Cricket Stadium, before they make their trip to Australia for three ODIs and as many as T20Is, which will start from November 04.

Whether it’s Mohammad Rizwan or someone else, the same captain will be needed to lead the team for the upcoming Champions Trophy at home, which will start in the second week of February.