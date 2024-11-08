Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan captain was left red-faced after he was tricked by Adam Zampa into wasting a DRS review. This happened during the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan that was played at the Adelaide Oval on November 8, 2024.

Rizwan was named Pakistan’s ODI and T20I captain exactly a week before the series. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been an integral part of Pakistan’s teams across all formats. He is a reliable wicketkeeper behind the stumps and a consistent run-scorer for his country.

Pakistan had a wonderful day with the ball. The Men in Green reduced Australia’s ODI score to its lowest against Pakistan-163. Fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf had a productive day, taking eight wickets between them.

Afridi concluded with 3-26 in 8 overs, while Rauf claimed five wickets in his excellent bowling stint. The right-arm fast bowler ended with 5-29 from 8 overs. Other Quicks Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain picked one wicket each.

Adam Zampa fools Mohammad Rizwan into taking a DRS review; Rizwan left red-faced

During the Australia innings, Mohammad Rizwan found himself red-faced after Adam Zampa goaded him to take s review, that was turned down.

In the 34th over of Australia’s innings, Naseem Shah bowled a bouncer to Adam Zampa, which the batter attempted to pull but missed. Rizwan requested a caught behind, but the umpire shook his head.

After discussing with the bowler, Mohammad Rizwan unexpectedly opted to consult with Adam Zampa about whether he had edged it or not. The Australian legspinner requested that the Pakistan captain conduct the review. Surprisingly, Rizwan agreed and went for it.

However, the ball was too far from the bat, and the glove was also missing. As a result, the on-field judgment stood, and Zampa remained unblemished at the crease.

The conversation between Mohammad Rizwan and Adam Zampa was caught on the stump mic. Rizwan asked Zampa whether he heard something or not. Zampa replied by saying, “You seem to appeal for everything”.

The Pakistan captain then asked Zampa, “Should I take the review now?”.

Zampa was quick to answer and said, “You should take it”. The commentators shared a laugh after hearing the conversation on the stump mic.

Here is the video:

Pakistan openers decimate Australia bowlers to earn a 9-wicket win

Meanwhile, chasing 164 to win, Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique, the Pakistani openers went after the Australian bowlers. Ayub made 82 runs with 6 sixes and 5 fours and added 137 runs for the opening wicket with Shafique before he was dismissed.

Shafique continued on, scoring 64* runs as Pakistan attained the target in 26.3 overs and won the match by 9 wickets. Pakistan also leveled the 3-ODI series 1-1 with the final match to be played in Perth on November 10.

