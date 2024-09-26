Mohammad Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin are two names that are reportedly on the list of wanted players in the IPL 2025 auction by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Fans are hungry for updates on player retention.

The Board of Cricket (BCCI) has yet to declare the formal rules or retention policy for the mega auction. The Chennai Super Kings are reportedly planning to pursue experienced players like Mohammad Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin in the auction to strengthen their bowling arsenal for the IPL 2025.

Ravichandran Ashwin started his IPL career with CSK and spent eight seasons with the team. The off-spinner joined other teams following CSK’s two-year probation. Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) has signed Ashwin. He previously played for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), and is now with the Rajasthan Royals.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer for the Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017. Ashwin led the Punjab Kings for two IPL seasons, 2018 and 2019. He was acquired by the Delhi Capitals in 2020 before joining the Rajasthan Royals in 2022. Ashwin has collected 35 wickets for RR in 45 IPL matches.

On the other hand, Mohammad Shami has been a crucial part of the Gujarat Titans setup, having joined the franchise in IPL 2022 for INR 6.25 cr. He previously had played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, journalist Rohit Juglan has unveiled big news that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has targeted Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammad Shami. CSK will go after Shami and Ashwin if their respective franchises do not retain them.

“CSK is looking for Ashwin & Shami if they don’t get retentions,” Juglan of RevSportz posted.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that BCCI will not give the franchises RTM cards in the IPL 2025 mega auction. As many as five players might be allowed to retain before the IPL 2025 auction with two overseas retentions.

The BCCI recently met with team owners to explore the issue of player retention. Most of the owners wished to keep between five and six players, emphasizing the value of continuity.

Before the 2022 season, IPL franchises were allowed to keep a maximum of four players. However, only three Indian players and two overseas players may be kept.

