The main focus at the first training session of India before the five-match T20I series opener at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, was the return of their veteran right-arm pacer, Mohammad Shami, who is aiming to make a smooth return into the international circuit through a few 20-over fixtures before the grand comeback in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Mohammad Shami, who hasn’t featured in an international game since the 2023 ODI World Cup final, bowled for more than an hour with his knee strapped under the supervision of their bowling coach, Morne Morkel. He was likely to be part of the recently concluded five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 but couldn’t recover from his ankle surgery due to knee swelling.

On January 19, the Bengal bowler marked his good-length spot on the practice wicket and warmed up by going through his half run-up for about 20 minutes. Later, he was bowling at the two potential openers of the game, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, in the nets.

Also Read: Ex-India Leader Picks ‘Better Wicket Keeper’ Between Rishabh Pant And Sanju Samson

Between these, Mohammad Shami went through short and long catching practice with coach T Dilip and head coach Gautam Gambhir. The net sessions ended with the veteran’s ten-minute spell on the practice turfs. By the end of the period, he was bowling at a full pace and rhythm.

Mohammad Shami bowled with full pace and rhythm in India’s first training session

The 34-year-old marked his return to the game a couple of months ago during the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. He also contributed to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 before being part of three encounters in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2024-25.

The aim for the management will be to make him fully prepared for the three ODIs against England at home, followed by three more fixtures in the group stage of the ICC event starting against Bangladesh on February 20 and two more potential clashes of the semifinal and final. With no Jasprit Bumrah till the third ODI, Shami will be the leader of the pace attack.

The chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, has highlighted the importance of Mohammad Shami’s inclusion during the squad announcement of the Champions Trophy on Saturday (January 18).

“I don’t think his fitness was anything to do with white-ball cricket anyway. We were trying to get him to Australia. Unfortunately, his knee didn’t allow him to play four-day or five-day cricket. With regards to white-ball, I think he has played most of the Syed Mushtaq Ali games and some of the Vijay Hazare games.” Agarkar claimed in the press conference in Mumbai.

“Even though it’s T20I cricket, it will be high-intensity. He (Mohammad Shami) has got quality. If he was fit, he was always going to be part of the discussion. We are hoping he comes through these games and by the time the Champions Trophy comes, he is 100 percent.” The former Indian all-rounder added.

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Selection A ‘Concern’ For India In Champions Trophy 2025? Former All-rounder Warns

Mohammad Shami, who played his last T20I during the semifinal of the 2022 World Cup, will look to add to his 24 wickets tally in 23 innings at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 19.8 with an economy rate of nearly nine.

Shami was one of the two pacers from the squad at training alongside Harshit Rana. Arshdeep Singh wasn’t present in the nets but is likely to come late on January 19. Hardik Pandya and Rana were the only two members who batted and bowled, with the latter displaying his power-hitting with Rinku Singh and Dhruv Jurel.