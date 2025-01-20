The left-handed opening batter for India, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has been in phenomenal touch for the national side in the longest format of the game. In 19 red-ball games, the batter has already nailed 1798 runs in 36 innings at an average of 52.88 and a strike rate of 65.66 with the help of four centuries and ten half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 214 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal finished the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 with the help of 391 runs in ten innings to be the second-leading run-getter. The southpaw celebrated two half-centuries and one century in the series with the best score of 161 runs. In 2024, he has creamed 1771 runs across the longest and shortest format as the selectors included him for the Champions Trophy 2025.

But there are speculations that he won’t be making a start in the playing eleven from the very first game. The discussion started after the selectors appointed Shubman Gill the vice-captain while Rohit Sharma has retained his place as the leader of the side.

Suresh Raina echoes sentiments on the potential drop of Yashasvi Jaiswal

That means Gill and Rohit would be opening the batting for the first few games of the ICC event, which ruled Yashasvi Jaiswal out of the equation. The left-handed batter has got his maiden call-up to the 50-over format as he has clubbed 1511 runs in 32 innings at an average of 53.96 with a strike rate of 86.19, thanks to five centuries and seven half-centuries at the best score of 203.

The former Indian all-rounder, Suresh Raina, who won the 2011 ODI World Cup, claimed that it has been a concern and echoed his sentiment in leaving out Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“It is a valid question. There will certainly be a concern as to how Jaiswal comes into the XI. Otherwise, there is only one left-hander in the XI, which is Rishabh Pant.” Raina responded to the question of NDTV in the press conference in the Star Sports Pressroom. “So then do you put Jaiswal at No. 3, or make him open, send Gill at 3, Virat Kohli at 4?”

The lack of left-handers could be a challenge for India, but Raina stated that he would not tinker with the opening combination of the blue brigade. Gill was the leading run-getter in the ODI format in 2023 with the help of 1584 runs in 29 innings at an average of 63.36 and a strike rate of 105.45 with the help of five centuries and nine half-centuries with the best score of 208 runs.

“I would open with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. When Gill gets set, he goes on to make a big score. But Jaiswal will be so important for Rohit Sharma as a second opener, particularly if Rohit or Gill get injured.” Suresh Raina added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s form could push him for a spot, but it will be interesting to see whom the management prefers during the three-match ODI series against England as a preparation for the ICC event. The blue brigade will start their party against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Stadium before they face arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage.