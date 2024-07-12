Mohammad Shami needs to be talked to by new India head coach Gautam Gambhir and the new Indian team coaching staff about his future, said former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

The pacer, who was the highest wicket-taker for India in the 2023 World Cup, has been out of action since he underwent surgery on his ankle and has been recovering and rehabbing from the same. He missed the home Tests against England, the IPL 2024, and the T20 World Cup 2024 due to the same and is expected to return for the home series against New Zealand to prep for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series later this year.

Shami is still an important part of Team India’s long-term aspirations, which will be highlighted in the following months with the 2025 Champions Trophy and a potential third World Test Championship (WTC) final.

When the pacer returns, he will find a new coaching staff in charge, as Rahul Dravid and his team stepped down following their victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Mhambrey emphasized the necessity of a smooth transition for Shami.

Paras Mhambrey speaks on Mohammad Shami’s future

“The staff should talk to Mohammad Shami and find out what he wants to do. He’s no longer young, so where does he fit in and how many more years does he look to play? How do we use him smartly? I’m sure whoever comes with Gauti will find out how to get the best of Shami.

If Tests are the focus now, then make sure he is in the best shape for the series in Australia. However, what Shami wants and what his body says is paramount. But yes, some cricket is needed before the Australia tour as he has had a long break,” Mhambrey said in an interview with The Telegraph.

Jasprit Bumrah one of the very few bowlers who look forward to playing Test cricket- Paras Mhambrey

Shami’s reintegration into the Indian team is equally as crucial as keeping Jasprit Bumrah. Arguably the best bowler on the planet right now, the Men in Blue are an entirely different team with him in the mix. He takes a well-deserved break following a rigorous IPL and T20 World Cup campaign, but his talents will be required throughout the domestic season and the Australian tour.

“You’ve got to be smart enough to handle him because he’s one of the very few bowlers who look forward to playing Test cricket. Going forward, there are a lot of Tests to be played alongside securing points for the World Test Championship, and the biggest challenge is in Australia, where you need Jassi at his prime,” Mhambrey said.

Mhambrey also gave light on Bumrah’s commitment to the format, having played four of the five Tests against England earlier this year, including three consecutive appearances.

“We had to give him a break during that long series (against England), either in the third or fourth Test. We had a chat with him and we said the value of the third Test was very important. And the best part was, he agreed to play that game (in Rajkot) and took a break in the next (in Ranchi),” Mhambrey recalled.

