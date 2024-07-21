Mohammad Shami, the Indian pacer, revealed a piece of shocking advice from legend MS Dhoni on when he should retire. Shami is currently out of action as he rehabs from his ankle surgery at his home and the NCA.

Mohammad Shami, 33, shared the piece of advice he received from MS Dhoni, 42, who continues to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 at the age of 37 but is still plying his trade in the IPL for the CSK, with whom he has won five IPL trophies as captain including the most recent one in IPL 2023. However, it was noticeable that Age had caught up with MS Dhoni in the last two editions of the tournament, where he played with injuries to his knee and calf respectively.

Dhoni has not revealed any retirement plans after the IPL 2024. The Chennai Super Kings missed out on the playoffs after losing their final league match versus RCB. The Qualifier 2 and final matches, which were planned to take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, would have been an appropriate setting for Dhoni’s prospective farewell.

Jab laat padne wali ho: MS Dhoni to Mohammad Shami on when to retire

Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami talked about his conversation with legendary MS Dhoni on retirement issues on a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra. Shami emphasized that a player should choose the best moment to retire based on their enjoyment and physical condition.

“You [media] guys have been putting a question mark on his future the man himself says, ‘Dekha Jayega’ [let’s see]. I had this conversation with Mahi bhai, asking ‘When should a player retire?”. He said, ‘First when you yourself get bored and second, Jab lage ki laat padne wali hai (when you realise that you would be kicked out of the team),” Shami said.

“But the first and foremost thing is that when you stop enjoying the game, it’s a sign that your time has come. Better you choose the best moment to retire. Because your body starts intimating you if you can’t sustain a particular format. That’s when a player should call it time,” he added.

It remains to be seen whether MS Dhoni will continue to play for the CSK in the upcoming IPL 2025 as he will just celebrate his 43rd birthday on July 7.

