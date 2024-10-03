Mohammad Shami is set to make his India comeback when New Zealand arrives at the shores to play three Tests starting October 16. This has been reportedly confirmed by a BCCI official after Shami refuted rumors of him injuring himself at NCA during rehab and missing the New Zealand series.

Mohammad Shami has been sweating it out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) newly opened Centre of Excellence (CoE), and the seamer is expected to return to action shortly. There were efforts to get him match-ready for the Bangladesh series, which India won 2-0, but when that proved impossible, all parties focused their sights on the New Zealand series.

The fast bowler is doing everything he can to become fit, and the governing body plans to have him play New Zealand Tests when he returns to cricket.

According to sources in the Times of India, Mohammad Shami may make his international return during the forthcoming Test series against the New Zealand National Cricket Team.

New Zealand is set to play India in three Tests starting on October 16 in Bengaluru, October 24 in Pune, and the final Test in Mumbai from November 1 onwards.

New Zealand Tests realistic target for Mohammad Shami’s return: BCCI official

A top BCCI official confirmed the news, stating that he is being closely monitored by the governing body. He also remarked that the quick bowler has made significant progress.

He told Times of India: “Shami’s rehab is very much on track. New Zealand Tests are being kept as a realistic target. He is under the watchful eyes of BCCI specialists and making very good progress.”

The pacer has been out since November of last year with an ankle issue, for which he underwent surgery in the United Kingdom in February. Shami was out of commission for six months following the procedure.

Since the surgery, Mohammad Shami has been under the care of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and has been scheduled to play for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, which begins on October 11.

Meanwhile, the TOI report has further stated that Mohammad Shami is set to be included in the Indian squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test series in Australia.

India will tour Australia for a five-match Test series in November, December, and January. If he is fit, he will be tremendously important to his side heading into the series. India has won the last two series in Australia and will be looking to achieve a hat-trick.

Also Read: MS Dhoni To Retire Before IPL 2025 Despite Uncapped Player Rule? CSK CEO Updates