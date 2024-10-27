Mohammad Shami, India’s fast bowler, has begun intensive training for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Shami has been out of international cricket for nearly a year owing to injury.

However, the 34-year-old has begun exercising in the nets and gym. He is trying hard to regain full health before returning to play domestic red-ball cricket.

Mohammad Shami was recently removed from India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 because the selectors believed he needed more time to regain his bowling rhythm. In his absence, India has included two untested fast bowlers, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana, in the team.

Mohammad Shami confirmed on Monday that he was pain-free, only days after India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that he had a swollen knee earlier this month while recovering from ankle surgery at the National Cricket Academy.

However, as a precaution, the BCCI did not want to rush Shami’s comeback to international cricket, hence he was not considered for the Australia Test series.

Sorry to all cricket fans and BCCI: Mohammad Shami

India fast bowler Mohammad Shami broke his silence on Saturday after being left out of the India Test squad for the forthcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.

The comment came hours after India lost the Test series against New Zealand, their first home loss in 12 years, and the end of an 18-series winning streak that began in 2013.

Shami took to Instagram on Saturday to upload another video of his recuperation process, in which he apologized to the BCCI and supporters for failing to make his international return and pledged to return soon.

“Putting in my efforts and getting better with my bowling fitness day-by-day. Will continue working hard towards getting ready for the match and to play domestic red ball cricket. Sorry to all cricket fans and BCCI too, but very soon I’m ready to play red-ball cricket , love you all,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Shami’s fitness is a major concern for India right now, as he has been one of the country’s greatest bowlers in recent years, alongside Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowling pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami has been outstanding for India, winning multiple games across formats.

Laxmi Ratan Shukla, the Bengal coach, announced his participation in the Ranji Trophy. Shami is set to play a few Ranji Trophy games for Bengal before returning to international cricket.

Shami was previously expected to make a comeback in the home Test series against New Zealand. He has already finished his recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). However, a swelling in his knee delayed his comeback.

