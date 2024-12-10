The Indian pace bowler, Mohammad Siraj, has been fined 20% of his match fees while the middle order batter of Australia, Travis Head, has been reprimanded after their on-field heated altercation during the second Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Adelaide Oval. Both of the players shared their own stories of the entire incident.

It took place during the evening session of the second day’s play in the contest when Mohammad Siraj, having been whipped for a boundary against Head on a full delivery, went with another crashing yorker to disturb the furniture of the left-handed batter, who, by then had already smashed the tourists for 140 runs in 141 balls with the help of 17 boundaries and four sixes.

This had put the home side in a comfortable position with a lead of around 150 runs by then. But the Hyderabad-pacer, right after the dismissal, showed his gesture with the hand to Head towards the shed, who didn’t lightly take the entire scenario and exchanged a few words with him.

Mohammad Siraj and Travis Head secures one demerit point from the ICC

Later, coming into the press conference at the end of the day’s play, explained that perhaps his remarks of ‘well bowled’ weren’t received in a right way to the pacer. The left-handed South Australian batter also felt that some of the emotions from the Indian side, after his dismissals especially, has been way too much, after what he has done in the past against this opponent.

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah, who rarely expresses his emotions in the middle, celebrated wildly at the batter after getting him out on 89 in the second innings of the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth, which the touring side went on to win by 295 runs.

However, Mohammad Siraj has claimed that it was the Head who had ‘abused’ him first and that ever he has said in the presser was a lie.

“It was a great battle going on (with Head), and he batted well. When you get hit for a six on a good ball, it fires you up differently. And when I bowled him, I just celebrated, and he abused me, and you saw that on TV too. What he said in the press conference wasn’t right, it’s a lie that he said ‘well bowled‘ to me.” The experienced Indian pacer was highlighted by the host broadcaster before the start of the third day’s play.

The duo was later seen to be having a few words when Mohammad Siraj came out to bat during India’s second innings, with Head standing at the short leg region.

In addition to the charges, the pair has received one demerit point to their disciplinary records. This was the first offense in the last 24 months for both players. Another three demerit points can lead to the player getting banned for a Test or two over games, whatever comes first. If he gets eight demerit points within the same 24 months, the ban doubles up.

The statement of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has noted that Mohammad Siraj has breached article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to ‘using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal.’

Head, on the flip of the coin, was found to break article 2.13, which relates to ‘abuse of a player, support staff, umpire or match referee during an international game.’

The charges on Mohammad Siraj and Travis Head were leveled by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth, the third umpire Richard Kettleborough, and the fourth umpire Phillip Gillespie. Both accepted the sanctions proposed by the match referee, Ranjan Madugalle, which eliminates the need for a formal hearing.