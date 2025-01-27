It has not been one of the finest times for Pakistan’s Test captain, Shan Masood, as they lost their maiden red-ball clash against the West Indies after nearly 34 years and drew the series by a 1-1 margin. They found the visitors at 54/8 in the first sessions, and from that, it would been embarrassing to gain a defeat, and they did that exactly.

Some quickfire runs from the lower order of the Kraigg Braithwaite-led side pushed them to 163 in the first innings. Apart from Mohammad Rizwan’s 49 runs, no one could stand tall for the hosts, who folded up for just 154. The target of 253 runs was never going to be easy, as the Shan Masood-led side fell short by 120 runs.

The southpaw lashed out at a journalist in the post-match press conference after the latter raised questions over the team’s new strategy of trapping the opposition with the spin.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Makes U-turn To Return For India In This Historic Tournament In 2025

“Bro, see the way you have talked about the last two cycles, I can’t offer an answer on that. I can give one regarding this one. If you want to talk about the facts, you can speak about it. Your information is correct. Things just don’t get changed in announcing the team before a Test match. We didn’t announce the team for the second game because we didn’t practice and took a break after two days of training.” Shan Masood claimed at the end of the second Multan Test.

Shan Masood calls for patience in Pakistan’s new strategy to win Tests

The Ben Stokes-led side troubled with the same rhythm as they could manage 291 and 144 across two innings in Multan. In the third Test at Rawalpindi, the Three Lions were bundled out for 112 in their fourth innings.

“For the last Test series (at home) against England, we had four to five days to prepare after examining the wicket, and we thought that was the best possible playing eleven. That was our thought. You got an opinion, and I have full respect for him. But you should start respecting your players.” Shan Masood elaborated.

“The decision-making is up to the Pakistan Cricket Board. Whatever they have decided, me personally and our players have accepted that. We are part of this country and the team, and we are part of you. No one will tolerate it if you disrespect someone like this. Your question had so much disrespect in it.” The veteran addressed in the presser.

Last year, Shan Masood smacked 410 runs in 14 innings at an average of 31.53 and a strike rate of 65.37 with the help of one half-century and one century. However, he had a good start this year with a 145-run knock against South Africa in Cape Town.

“In an attempt to voice your question, you just said it in a way. If you want to disrespect someone, then that’s up to you. We all play for Pakistan, and we all have always tried to bring results to the team. In the last four Tests since the change of conditions, we have won three. Had we not made the mistakes on the first day of this game, we would have surely won that.” The 35-year-old highlighted.

Also Read: ‘Ravichandran Ashwin Padmashri’ Wrong Claim by S Badrinath Debunked By Former India Batter WV Raman

“If we are trying something and putting our efforts into it, and are also prepared to compromise a few things and risk our careers, then you should appreciate that rather than criticizing. I can also open Cricinfo or Google. If you want to justice with something, then do proper research and learn and then give your opinion.” Shan Masood concluded in the presser.

They finished at the bottom of this WTC 2023-25 cycle and will face New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka at home in the upcoming cycle.