The Indian fast bowler, Mohammad Siraj, has been called to get penalized for his behavior on the field during the second of the five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Adelaide Oval. The former captain of Australia, Micheal Clarke, has expressed his concerns regarding the behavior of the pacer.

Mohammad Siraj has been regular in cerebral appeals during the Adelaide game, where he has hit the pad of the batter and started celebrating even without asking the umpire for the decision. Clarke especially has criticized this move from the pacer and felt that the latter could cop a penalty from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“Mohammad Siraj should be fined for keeping on appealing for LBWs and not asking the umpire.” The former New South Wales batter expressed during a discussion on Sky Sports Radio.

However, the biggest significant incident with the 30-year-old took place in the form of their heated conversation with Travis Head after he was dismissed on 140 runs in 141 deliveries with the help of 17 boundaries and four sixes.

Mohammad Siraj urged to look after the behavior of the former Australian captains

During the second day of the recently concluded second Test, Head whipped the Indian pacer for a six in the leg side before the pacer made a fantastic return in the contest with a firing yorker that cracked into the middle stumps of the batter.

However, Mohammad Siraj gave a gesture towards the bowler in trying to ask him to go back to the sheds, perhaps exchanging a few words, something which the batter didn’t take in a light manner, and informed his disappointment to the press conference.

The South Australian reckoned that he said ‘well bowled’ to the bowler, which he didn’t hear in the right way. Siraj, on the other hand, has accused the former of lying and noted that none of those things were said to him then.

The Hyderabad-born pacer picked up four wickets in the game and looked sharp with the pace, but Clarke recalled how during their playing day, behaviors of excessive appeals used to result in fines. He also emphasized the importance of directing the appeals to the umpire.

“He hits the batter on the pads and just runs down like they are out. I am surprised the ICC hasn’t fined him because I remember when I was playing, you’d get fined every time. You are ok to appeal for anything you want, but you have to turn and ask the umpire.” The former captain of Australia added.

Another former captain of the side, Mark Taylor, has shared similar views besides urging the senior Indian players to intervene in the behavior of the Indian pacer. The veteran states that Mohammad Siraj had been disrespectful towards the game and the umpires.

“I would like to see someone have a little word with Mohammad Siraj. Someone like Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli needs to go up to him because that’s disrespecting the game and the umpire.” The former NSW batter shed light.

“When he hits a guy on the pads and thinks he’s got him out LBW, he continues to run down the pitch, past the batsman, almost gets to the keeper, and then looks around to the umpire. That’s got to stop.” Taylor made the statement.

Despite all of his criticism, Mohammad Siraj has done pretty well with nine scalps in two Tests at an average of under 20, as he looks to extend the good job during the third fixture at the Gabba in Brisbane.