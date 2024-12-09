Mohammed Siraj is facing some strict punishment after he gave a fiery sendoff to Travis Head after cleaning his stumps in the recent second BGT 2024-25 Test in Adelaide. Amidst the whole issue, Siraj has received support from his former RCB teammate and Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Siraj later had harsh words for Travis Head after he got the batter’s wicket late in Australia’s first innings. Head was dismissed for 140 runs after pounding the Indian bowling attack in Adelaide.

Mohammed Siraj yelled at Travis Head after bowling him through the gates with a stinging yorker. At this point, Head responded with some words, and the two got into a brief but furious dispute. Later, the 30-year-old alleged that Head abused him; the South Australian had previously stated that whatever he said was ‘well bowled’.

Siraj struggled slightly in the Adelaide Test as compared to the series opener in Perth. However, he still snared four wickets in Australia’s first innings, dismissing Head, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland.

“I really enjoyed my time at the RCB with Mohammed Siraj”- Josh Hazlewood

Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood has claimed that he had a terrific time with Mohammed Siraj when playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League. With Siraj gaining attention following his heated incident with Travis Head at the Adelaide Oval, the New South Wales seamer compared him to Virat Kohli.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Hazlewood observed Siraj’s passionate nature and called him the leader of the attack at RCB.

“I really enjoyed my time at RCB with him. He’s probably the leader of the attack there, to a degree. He’s another one who’s a bit like Virat (Kohli), very passionate, goes with the flow of the game, gets the crowd up. (He has) bowled serious spells in the IPL in the last few years. He’s just a good character and it’s good to see sometimes,” Hazlewood was quoted by Code Sports.

Before play on Sunday, when Australia won by 10 wickets to level the series at 1-1, Mohammed Siraj accused Head of lying about what transpired on the field. Head has already stated that he was merely praising Siraj for his bowling style.

“What he said in the press conference wasn’t right, it’s a a lie that he only said ‘well bowled’ to me. It’s there for everyone to see that that’s not what he said to me. I respect everybody because cricket is a gentleman’s game, but what he did wasn’t right. I didn’t like it at all,” Siraj said in an interview on Star Sports.

Also Read: “Travis Head Can Talk”- Pat Cummins Responds On Argument With Mohammad Siraj In 2nd Test