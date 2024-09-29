Massive news has come out from the camp of the Pakistan cricket team, as their former captain and coach of the side, Mohammad Yousuf, has stepped down from the post of the selector in the Green Brigade. The decision him step down is shocking just before the upcoming three-match Test series at home against England which starts just eight days from the present time.

Mohammad Yousuf has informed us about the development on his ‘X’ account formerly known as Twitter, as he was in the position when the squad for the three-match series for the home against Ben Stokes’ men was picked a few days ago, under the captaincy of Shan Masood.

The home side hasn’t enjoyed a great time in the format recently as they lost a historic series over Bangladesh with a 2-0 margin, as they struggled with both bat and ball to snatch the momentum in the game in various positions.

Mohammad Yousuf gives reasons behind the resignation

The reason for the former coach to take himself away from the selector role hasn’t been elaborated, as he has addressed the fact as personal. Mohammad Yousuf noted that he wanted to leave the job but has full confidence in the ability of the players in the squad to perform well in the future.

Also Read: IPL 2025 Mega Auction To Have Both Retention And RTM Choice; Massive Increase In Purse

“I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket.” The former batter of the Green Brigade wrote in his ‘X’ account.

“I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and Wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness.” Mohammad Yousuf highlighted.

When it comes to his career in the game, the veteran featured in 90 Test matches where he smashed 7530 runs at an average of over 50 and a strike rate of around 50 with the help of 24 centuries and 33 half-centuries with a best score of 223.

In the 50-over format, Mohammad Yousuf has notched up 9720 runs in 288 games at an average of over 40 and a strike rate of 75, thanks to 15 centuries and 64 half-centuries with a best score of unbeaten 141 runs.

Pakistan didn’t enjoy a great time in India during last year’s ODI World Cup where they failed to make it to the second round of the tournament.

Also Read: Mayank Yadav Called Up As India Announce Squad For 3 T20Is vs Bangladesh; No Ruturaj Gaikwad

They also had a tough time, under the captaincy of Babar Azam, in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America, where they failed to be promoted in the Super Eight stage, having lost the two games against USA and India in the first two games.

They will look to do well in the England series, followed by their Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa trip later this year. They will also host West Indies at home in a two-match Test series earlier next year, before being part of the home Champions Trophy 2025. But, for now, the PCB will have the job of replacing Mohammad Yousuf in the position.