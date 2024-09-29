The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a fresh-looking 15-member squad for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, as the fast bowler of Lucknow Super Giants, Mayank Yadav, who displayed his fiery spell of 150 kmph pace consistently, has received his maiden call-up in the series, which will start from October 06 in Gwalior.

The speedster featured in four games of the league last season, where he won the ‘Player-of-the-Match’ award twice, creating a buzz around him. He bowled one over in his third game before walking off with pain and eventually got ruled out of the series. He is back in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to complete his recovery session.

The mystery spinner, Varun Chakravarty, whose last T20I game for India came in the 20-over World Cup of 2021 against Scotland in Dubai, has been recalled after being emerged as the highest wicket-taker for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with 21 scalps in 14 innings.

No Ruturaj Gaikwad for India in T20I series; Test players rested

Overall, India has named a fresh-looking 15-member squad for the three games under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, who will miss the Irani Cup starting from October 01 due to leading the Blue Brigade. Test players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant all were rested from the squad.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has notched up 633 T20I runs in 23 games at an average of little under 40 and a strike rate of over 140 with the help of four half-centuries and one century with a best score of unbeaten 123 runs, has been ignored as he will be leading Rest of India for the Irani Cup 2024 against Mumbai.

These have opened up space for some of the young faces. Nitish Kumar Reddy was called for India during the Zimbabwe series before he was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. He is back in this squad for the Bangladesh games, along with Harshit Rana, who picked up 25 wickets for KKR in the 2024 season in 21 innings at an average of under 24 and a strike rate of nearly three overs.

Jitesh Sharma is the second wicket-taker for India in the squad, with 100 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of around 150. Sanju Samson is the other wicket-keeper of the side and is expected to open the batting with Abhishek Sharma, who had a fabulous time in the maiden series with 124 runs in four innings at an average of nearly 175.

There is no official vice-captain for India in the squad. The other regulars of the team in the format are Shivam Dube, the premier all-rounder of the side, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh. The spin options are quite strong, in the squad, in the presence of Sundar, Bishnoi, and part-timers like Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, and Abhishek.

The first of the three-match T20I series will be played in Gwalior on October 6 before they move to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for the second encounter on October 09, while the last game will be played on October 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

T20I Squad For India vs Bangladesh

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav