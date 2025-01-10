Mohammed Shami is preparing for his eagerly awaited return to the Indian cricket team. The seasoned Indian pacer, who has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup final in November 2023, is now expected to return for the forthcoming white-ball series at home and may potentially enhance India’s roster for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

Mohammed Shami has gradually returned to competitive cricket following surgery on his right heel and recovery from a small knee swelling.

While the heel ailment has healed completely, the knee problem kept the Indian bowler out of the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which Australia won last week.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reported that Mohammed Shami’s recuperation has been closely monitored by the National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) medical team.

Shami recently demonstrated his readiness by playing in a few games for Bengal in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. The veteran Indian pacer is presently preparing for a pre-quarterfinal showdown against Haryana in Baroda.

NCA clearance required for BCCI to include Mohammed Shami in the Indian team

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical team is closely monitoring Shami, and at least one physio or trainer from the NCA is with him at all times, according to the BCCI.

Early reports suggested that Shami’s bowling was still sharp and effective, fueling optimism for a trouble-free recovery. With the NCA’s final permission pending, there is rising confidence regarding Shami’s return to action for the England series, which will serve as a trial for the next ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Akash Deep ruled out of action for one month

Meanwhile, Akash Deep, as well as crucial bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, will miss the forthcoming white-ball series against England.

Akash Deep, who missed the final Test against Australia with back problems, is set to remain out for at least a month. He will go to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation.

Akash Deep has yet to make his white-ball debut, but his developing talent has made him a possibility for the England series, particularly with Bumrah and Siraj unavailable due to hefty workloads during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Both Siraj and Bumrah bowled over 150 overs on the Australia trip and will be rested to ensure their fitness for the Champions Trophy.

