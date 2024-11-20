Mohammed Shami is being closely monitored by Indian team management, as per bowling coach Morne Morkel. He also spilled beans on the possible return of the pacer to the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia.

Since the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia, Shami has not played as he underwent surgery for an ankle injury. Shami’s return to competitive cricket was further postponed when he experienced “swollen knees” while undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

But in the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024–25 group encounter against Madhya Pradesh in Indore, Mohammed Shami produced an incredible recovery, taking seven wickets for Bengal. The pacer will now be ready to compete in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024–25, which will begin on November 23.

We are keeping a close eye on Mohammed Shami: Morne Morkel

On Wednesday, November 20, Morne Morkel described Mohammed Shami’s return as a “massive win” for the Indian cricket team in an interview with the media.

While remaining silent about Shami’s potential return to the Test squad for any portion of the forthcoming five-match Test series in Australia, Morne Morkel dismissed the Indian pacer’s rapid return.

Although Shami’s world-class skills are extremely valuable, the Indian bowling coach stated that attempts are now being made to provide him with the best atmosphere possible so that he can rediscover his rhythm and confidence.

Morne Morkel said at the press conference: “We are keeping a close eye on Shami. He has been out for a year. For us, it is a massive win that he is back playing. How we can give him the best support to find his feet again? Working closely with the people back home. He is a world-class bowler.”

Indian team management wants to be sure that Mohammed Shami’s body can handle the workload of bowling in Tests before flying him in for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shami is the only Indian international player apart from Shahbaz Ahmed named in Bengal’s squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25, where they will kick off their campaign against Punjab on November 23.

