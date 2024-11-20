Three days before the start of the opening Test match of the five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Virat Kohli engaged himself for the first intense practice session at the Optus Stadium in Perth, despite the rain break, as he refused to leave the nets. The practice session paints the picture of India’s potential batting order for the series opener on November 22.

India decided to opt out of any warm-up fixture against the domestic side of the home team, as they all participated in the three-day match stimulation intra-squad encounter against their A-side at the WACA, during which Shubman Gill and KL Rahul got injured in different perspectives.

The pressure has been huge on Virat Kohli for the series, especially in Perth, in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who has taken a leave for a family commitment from the BCCI after the birth of his second child. The former Indian captain is coming off a struggling time with 93 runs in six innings at an average of 15.50 with one solitary half-century against New Zealand at home.

Now, the finger injury of Gill, which he picked while fielding, has ruled him out of the opening Test. Rahul has returned to the nets though, and looked in good shape besides going through a lengthy batting session at the Optus Stadium.

Virat Kohli was part of the net session and has looked determined to prove his worth in what seems to be his last trip down under for the red-ball series. The veteran enjoyed the pace and bounce of the surface when he celebrated a 123-run knock at the same ground during the 2018-19 series, coming in a tough position of India losing two early wickets.

Virat Kohli at four as India drops major hint on their playing eleven

The Delhi-born didn’t stop batting practice on Tuesday (November 19) as the rain halted the session for a little period. He continued to bat while the rest of the teammates left the ground. However, he was forced to stop at one point when the rain got heavier.

With the practice session, India has given a major hint on their possible batting line-up for the Perth Test as Rahul is slated to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Gill is expected to be replaced by Devdutt Paddikal, who was the only player from the A-squad to be retained by the management.

Virat Kohli will walk at the number three. Paddikal made his previous appearance during the last Test of the five-match home series against England in Dharamshala, where he batted at number four and scored a fifty.

Rishabh Pant is expected to bat at the fifth position of the line-up, followed by Dhruv Jurel at six. Ravindra Jadeja could be the lone spin all-rounder of the side.

The management will be looking forward to getting loaded runs from the bat of Virat Kohli, who has enjoyed the conditions down under, having notched up 1352 runs in 25 innings at an average of 54.08 and a strike rate of over 53, shouldering on six centuries and four half-centuries with a best score of 169 runs.

When it comes to facing the opposition, the star batter has cracked over 2000 runs in the red-ball format in 44 innings at an average of 47.48 and a strike rate of 52.41, with the help of eight centuries and five half-centuries at the best score of 186 runs.

Virat missed the last series in 2020/21, apart from the first game in Adelaide, due to paternity leave, and he hopes to return with flying colors this time around.