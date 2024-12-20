Mohammed Shami, the India pacer, has been left out of the Bengal team for their Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2024-25) Trophy. The match will be taking place against Delhi in Hyderabad but Shami won’t be a part of it.

Bengal has suffered a significant setback, but Mohammed Shami has just recovered from surgery and needs time to recover. The fast bowler recently participated in the whole Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season, helping Bengal go to the quarterfinals.

In the SMAT 2024, Shami picked up 11 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 25.36 and an economy rate of 7.85. He even showed his batting brilliance in the pre-quarterfinal against Chandigarh and helped Bengal clinch a thrilling win.

Mohammed Shami rested by Bengal for their VHT 2024-25 opener

For Bengal’s opening game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a domestic 50-over competition in India, Mohammed Shami has been rested. Shami participated in every Bengal match in the most recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and one Ranji Trophy match before that.

According to PTI, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) verified the information. He is currently recuperating in Bengaluru at the BCCI Center of Excellence.

The star India Quick is reportedly still dealing with the ongoing swelling in his knee. His return to the Indian team for the Test series against New Zealand was delayed due to the swelling that first occurred during his recuperation. He was even bothered by it during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

India affected by Mohammed Shami’s absence

India’s bowling has suffered as a result of Mohammed Shami’s absence from the current Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Along with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, he is one of India’s most seasoned bowlers on Australian soil.

It was reported that Shami might be included in the roster for the final two Test matches, despite his inability to make the original squad. Rohit Sharma, the captain of India, did not rule out the possibility either.

But when Rohit was asked a question about Shami at the press conference following the third Test in Brisbane, he wasn’t happy with the NCA. Additionally, he affirmed that India will not take the chance of using the fast bowler until he is completely well.

Bengal squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Bengal will be led by Sudip Kumar Gharami in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Mukesh Kumar, who was released after before the fourth Test in Melbourne, is also a part of this squad.

Bengal squad: Sudip Kumar Gharami (C), Mohammed Shami, Anustup Majumdar, Abishek Porel (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Karan Lal, Shakir Habib Gandhi (wk), Sumanta Gupta, Subham Chatterjee, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Pradipta Pramanik, Kaushik Maity, Vikas Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Saksham Chaudhary, Rohit Kumar, Mohammed Kaif, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sayan Ghosh, Kanishk Seth.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Privacy Hampered By Australian Media Before 4th Melbourne Test; Report Reveals Inside Details