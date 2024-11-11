Mohammed Shami, ace India pacer, was ruled out of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 five-Test series between India and Australia. However, it has now been reported that he will make his return to cricket sooner than expected.

Mohammed Shami suffered an ankle injury during the 2023 World Cup and since then has been out of all forms of cricket. He underwent surgery for the same and missed the IPL 2024, the T20 World Cup 2024, and other major series and tournaments.

Mohammed Shami was initially expected to return in the recent home Test series against New Zealand before traveling to Australia, but the bowler has also been completely ruled out of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy 2024–25 matches.

Following Shami’s declaration that he was fully recovered and on the mend, a new injury surfaced, making his recuperation even more difficult. As a result, he was unable to participate in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 in Australia, which begins in Perth on November 22.

Mohammed Shami to make his comeback for Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

Mohammed Shami is expected to make his eagerly awaited comeback to competitive play at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, which is scheduled to begin on November 23.

Shami is on course to make a comeback after missing a lot of cricket, as evidenced by his return to bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after recuperating from a side strain.

In order for Shami to fully recover before India’s international commitments, particularly the England series and Champions Trophy 2025, he must compete in the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024.

A Revsportz report stated: “There’s a possibility that Mohammed Shami could make his return for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Shami has started to bowl at the NCA, recovering from a side strain.”

Given the crucial part Shami has played in past trips when India experienced unprecedented success on Australian territory, his exclusion from the Test squad could be a major setback to their chances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25.

Shami has likely missed his final Test series in Australia after being ruled out of the forthcoming tour due to a broken hand sustained during the first Test of the 2020–21 tour of Australia.

