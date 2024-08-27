Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik will miss the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2024, while Ravindra Jadeja has been released from Team B squad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on August 27, 2024.

The Duleep Trophy 2024-25 begins on September 5, 2024. The matches will take place in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and Bangalore.

This year’s Duleep Trophy will include only four zonal teams, down from six in previous years. The second round of the event will coincide with the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home. Players picked for the Tests will be replaced in the Duleep Trophy.

Except for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin, all centrally contracted players will compete in the tournament’s opening round.

Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik to miss the Duleep Trophy due to illness

The Men’s Selection Committee announced a couple of replacements in the squads for the first round of the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy. Pacer Navdeep Saini will replace Mohd. Siraj in the Team B squad while Gaurav Yadav will replace Umran Malik in the Team C squad.

Ravindra Jadeja has also been released from the Team B squad.

“The Men’s Selection Committee announced a couple of replacements in the squads for the first round of the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy. Pacer Navdeep Saini will replace Mohd. Siraj in the Team B squad while Gaurav Yadav will replace Umran Malik in the Team C squad. Both Siraj and Malik are suffering from an illness and are not expected to be fit in time for their Duleep Trophy fixtures. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been released from the Team B squad,” BCCI statement read.

The BCCI revealed that Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik won’t be fit for the first round of the upcoming tournament, but have not given a reason why Ravindra Jadeja has been released.

Mohammed Siraj was supposed to play for Team B under Abhimanyu Easwaran. Umran Malik has recovered from dengue, but he is still not ready to play competitively. He has been replaced by Gaurav Yadav on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Team C.

Updated squads of the four teams for the first round of the tournament:

India A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

India D: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.

Note: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s participation in the Duleep Trophy is subject to fitness.

Also Read: India Squad For Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Announced; Harmanpreet Kaur To Captain