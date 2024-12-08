India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has responded to Travis Head’s comments made following the conclusion of Day 2 of the Adelaide Test between Australia and India. Siraj has made significant claims against Head, stating that the Australian batter lied during a press conference.

Siraj’s yorker knocked over Head for 140 from 141 balls. After claiming the prized scalp, Siraj burst into passionate celebrations and delivered a heated send-off to the left-hander, who was not pleased and engaged in a verbal fight with the Indian bowler.

Head expressed dissatisfaction with how he was dismissed following the game. The southpaw did not mince words when he discussed how such actions reflect poorly on the Indian side.

Travis Head reveals his words to Mohammed Siraj before the altercation

During a news conference following Day 2 of the Adelaide Test, Travis Head was asked about his argument with Mohammed Siraj after the former was dismissed. Head said that he remarked “well bowled” to Siraj but did not obtain a positive response from the Indian immediately.

Head told Fox Cricket he had been “disappointed” by the Indian quick’s conduct in a couple of innings, and admitted he was not happy with his own response.

“I said ‘well bowled’ but he thought otherwise … when he pointed me to the sheds he got a little bit back from me. I’m slightly disappointed with how that transpired, with a couple of the past innings. It is what it is. If they want to react like that and that’s how they want to represent themselves, then so be it,” Head told Fox Cricket.

“It’s a lie that he said ‘well bowled’”- Mohammed Siraj on Travis Head

When asked about the altercation, Siraj stated that Travis Head did not say well bowled. Siraj made significant claims against Head, stating that he lied during the press conference.

The celebrity India quickly complained that Head’s speaking style was incorrect, prompting him to react in this manner. Siraj responded to Head’s comments before the start of the third day of the Adelaide Test, when speaking with former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports.

“I only celebrated at the start. I didn’t say anything to him. What he said in the press conference wasn’t right. It’s a lie that he only said, ‘Well bowled,’ to me. It’s there for everyone to see that that’s not what he said to me. We respect everyone. It’s not like we disrespect other players. I respect everybody because cricket is a gentleman’s game, but what he did wasn’t right. I didn’t like it at all,” Siraj told Harbhajan Singh.

When Siraj walked out to bat on day three, the pair exchanged pleasantries, with Head at short leg explaining his statements before taking the catch that dismissed Siraj and ended India’s innings.

