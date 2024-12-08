Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, has issued a warning to pacer Mohammed Siraj to cross the line after his altercation with Travis Head in India’s 10-wicket loss to Australia in the second Test in Adelaide on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

During the Adelaide Test, Siraj and Head had an ugly confrontation. Both players further accused each other of the event. Head stated he remarked “well bowled” to Mohammed Siraj but did not get a well-deserved answer from the fast.

Mohammed Siraj responded by explicitly stating that Head was lying in the press conference and did not react well after losing his wicket. While it is unclear who is on the right end, both players appeared to be conversing with each other when Siraj stepped out to bat on Day 3 of the Test match.

The Travis Head v Mohammed Siraj incident

The incident occurred during the second innings of the Test match after Head was bowled by Siraj following an excellent knock. After smashing his stumps, Siraj sent Head off, sparking an intense fight between the two players.

When Mohammed Siraj stepped out to bat on the third day, both players were spotted conversing intensely with one another. Interestingly, Travis Head took the catch that dismissed Mohammed Siraj, and it was also the Indian innings’ final wicket.

Rohit Sharma speaks on Mohammed Siraj’s heated altercation with Travis Head

India’s captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the incident during the post-match news conference. He claimed to be suggesting that a few remarks between players are acceptable unless they cross the line.

The Indian captain defended Mohammed Siraj, adding that the fast bowler understands the circumstances and will do whatever is necessary.

During the press conference, Rohit Sharma accepted responsibility for overseeing such a circumstance and ensuring that no player exceeds the line. Siraj and Head exchanged a few verbal volleys before Head walked off the field.

“There is thin line between getting aggressive and over-aggressive and it is my job as captain to see that no one crosses the line. But a few words can be exchanged. Siraj knows what he needs to do for the team and he will do everything required,” Rohit Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI.

Travis Head was chosen Player of the Match for his incredible 140-run knock that helped Australia take a 157-run lead against India in the first innings. India have been bowled out for 180 runs at Adelaide Oval with the pink ball, with Mitchell Starc grabbing six wickets.

Then Australia scored 337 runs, thanks to Head’s century and 64 from Marnus Labuschagne. In response, India managed only 175 in their second innings, and Australia chased down the 19-run mark without losing a wicket.

