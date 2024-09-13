The former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Moin Khan, hits back at the former chairman of their cricket board, Ramiz Raja, for his son Azam Khan’s curtailed development in the game, especially when he was dropped from the squad ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Azam, who hasn’t enjoyed a smooth international career, has been dropped from the national squad.

The 26-year-old has featured in 13 T20I innings where he has notched up 88 runs at an average of 8.80 and a strike rate of just over 130, with the best score of an unbeaten 30-run knock. The difference between his international and T20 career is huge, as the young batter has smashed 3253 runs at a strike rate of 147.32 in the 20-over format.

However, after a poor knock against the United States of America (USA) in the very first game, Moin Khan’s son was dropped from the national side and wasn’t considered since then. Azam also has been going through a tough time in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024.

“A zam has his shortcomings to o”- Moin Khan

The former coach of the Green Brigade has publicly blamed the former PCB chairman and captain of the team, Ramiz Raja, for his son’s controversial omission ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

“In the 2022 (2021) World Cup, Azam was also selected for the team, but Ramiz Raja dropped him. At that time, if the chief selector had made a wrong selection, he should have been removed, but they didn’t have the courage, and as a result, they demoralized a young player. In this World Cup as well, you can see how he was played.” Moin Khan expressed during an interview on ‘Cricket Pakistan.’

The veteran has also been very critical of his son’s removal from the 2024 T20 World Cup just after one game when he was dismissed just for a duck against the USA, where the team faced a shocking defeat.

“I watched the entire World Cup and the matches leading up to it, and it seemed like Azam was the number one choice for wicketkeeping and batting. Then suddenly after just one match, the entire strategy was changed. Azam wasn’t given a chance to keep wickets after one match and was dropped after getting out on the very first ball.” Moin Khan revealed during the conversation.

But then what should the 26-year-old do to make his presence back in the national side? That too after the batter has scored runs all around the globe in franchise cricket.

“I‘m not saying that all the blame lies with the team management and the captain; Azam has his shortcomings too. He needs to make himself physically and mentally stronger and follow the fitness routines of other sportsmen.” Moin Khan remarked during the show. “For the past month or so, I’ve noticed he’s been working hard to improve his fitness with his trainer, Shehzar Mohammad, even taking him along to the Caribbean League.”

Moin Khan, the former coach of the side, will look to teach a few vital lessons to Azam Khan, who hasn’t enjoyed a great time in the current CPL, as he has failed to reach the double figures in the first three games of the competition.

In just three games, he has managed only 11 runs at an average of 3.66 with a highest score of nine. He still has age on his side, but it doesn’t take much to get overlooked from the national side’s selection in a quick time.