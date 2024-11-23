During the upcoming mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, all eyes will be on the wicket-keeper batter of India, Rishabh Pant, as Suresh Raina, the former all-rounder of the national side, reckoned that the price of the current poster of the Blue Brigade, could go over INR 25 crores.

Rishabh wasn’t retained by the Delhi Capitals (DC) before the auction for the IPL 2025, as he will be trying to find his new base, while a few of the franchises keeping a look at the batter for his aggressive contribution in the middle order and perhaps also for the captaincy department.

“More than his batting and keeping, he’s a great character to have in the team when he is a captain. Any owner or coach would not like to miss his X-factor.” Suresh Raina, an expert of the league on the broadcasting team, expressed in a recent discussion with PTI.

The likes of Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could look at the left-handed batter, who can contribute with the bat and also as the skipper.

“I think he will go for more than that. Punjab, Delhi, KKR, and RCB have the money. So, when he comes to the auction, expect him to go 4-5 crores higher than ₹25 crore.” Suresh Raina, the very first player to break the 5000-run mark in the history of the IPL, remarked.

Suresh Raina was surprised not to see Arshdeep Singh retained by the Punjab Kings

The reports have claimed that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could another team, who are trying to earn the services of the wicket-keeper batter and replace him with their Thala MS Dhoni for the future. But the Yellow army, who had already retained five of their members from the previous season, are a little thin on their bank account.

“He has that strength, the bonding he has with players, and everyone wants to play under him, which makes him special. No one will leave him. This is a three-year auction. If you’re getting Rishabh Pant for three years. CSK doesn’t have that budget, but I see him going to RCB or maybe as the captain of KKR. He will bring a lot of fans if he goes to KKR.” Suresh Raina elaborated on the interaction.

Having released their respective captains in the form of Faf Du Plessis for the RCB or the IPL winning captain Shreyas Iyer for the KKR side or Shikhar Dhawan for the Punjab Kings or many others, Pant can be a good option for them.

The left-handed batter has smashed 3284 runs in 111 IPL games at an average of over 35 with a strike rate of over 148 with the help of 18 half-centuries and one century at a best score of unbeaten 128 runs. In the previous edition of the event, he notched up 446 runs in 13 innings at an average of 40.54 and a strike rate of over 155.40 thanks to three half-centuries.

“Virat Kohli knows the DNA of RCB but he has declined to captain the side. As for captaincy, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant could be one of the options. I’m sure they will go for Faf also. He’s playing in the global leagues and performing well. RCB had a very good bond with Faf also he’s a very good captain.” Suresh Raina stated.

The all-rounder was stunned not to see the left-arm pacer of India, Arshdeep Singh, getting retained by the Punjab Kings.

“He has been the biggest surprise of the year. He’s a proven performer. Despite Bumrah not being there, he has done well in South Africa. He is a gun player. Punjab could have shelled out 3-4 crores extra to retain him, but now, in the auction, he has the advantage.” Suresh Raina elaborated.