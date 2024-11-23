The opening day of the Optus Stadium in Perth during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 saw 17 wickets fall through the quick and aggressive pace bowling, and the former wicket-keeper batter for Australia, Adam Gilchrist, has offered the blueprint of how the track is expected to behave for the rest of the game.

India, opting to bat first, was bundled out for 150 runs in their first innings, as they lost four wickets in the first session of the series. A few good shots towards the end from Nitish Reddy and Rishabh Pant carried them to a respectable total, as Josh Hazlewood enjoyed his four wickets, with two each coming from Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Marsh.

Adam Gilchrist, who has been the local boy of the conditions, felt that it would be even more challenging for the batters to deal with the expressive pace of the surface during the second day’s play of the encounter.

When India came out with the ball in the third session of the day’s play, the top order of the home side hardly had any answer against the new-ball spell from the premier pacer of the side and their captain for the fixture, Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up three wickets in no time, as the home side was limping for 19/3, before being reduced to 67/7 at the end of the day’s play.

Adam Gilchrist surprised with the condition of the old ball in the Perth Test

One of the deliveries whistled past the batters, making it the hardest to play for them. The former wicket-keeper batter of the Australian side, Adam Gilchrist, reckoned that the track would get quick as the game progressed as it used to be in the WACA, thanks to the same soil being used at both venues.

“Potentially. I think it went quicker as the day went along. There is no doubt about that. (It) maybe because of the sunshine on it, just baked it up a fraction more, and firmer it gets as it starts to get a little quicker. There won’t be a lot of indention on the pitch when I was out there in the middle during the innings break.” Adam Gilchrist expressed during a discussion on Cricbuzz at the end of the day’s play.

“So that shows that it wasn’t too soft at the start but certainly firmed up and quickened up, and that will make the first session quite interesting on Day 2.” The veteran elaborated.

Adam Gilchrist also pointed out that it was incredible to see how it wasn’t only the golden words written on the ball, but the laker of the new cheery also didn’t come out even after it being banged onto the surface for around 30 overs.

“What also was noticeable is that the condition of the ball. I didn’t see the exact number of how many overs were bowled but it might be around 30 overs old. And it didn’t only have the writings on it, the words in gold, it felt like the laker was still on it. It looked in eminent condition.” The former WA batter acknowledged.

He also felt that it wouldn’t be any easier for either of the teams in the second innings with the bat in hand.

“It is never going to get any easier for Australia in the morning, and then when India will have to come out and (they will) bat, I would expect the same challenge again. So it’s placed beautifully. and can’t wait for Day 2.”Adam Gilchrist concluded.

Australia ended up on 104 in their first innings as India earned a vital 46-run lead.