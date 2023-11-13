Morne Morkel Quits As Pakistan Bowling Coach

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

Morne Morkel Quits As Pakistan Bowling Coach

author tag icon
Jatin
calander icon

Nov 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM

Morne Morkel Quits As Pakistan Bowling Coach

Morne Morkel, Pakistan’s bowling coach, has resigned as a result of the team’s dismal performance in the recent ICC World Cup 2023 event. Pakistan finished fifth in the tournament, with only four victories from nine games.

Morne Morkel, a former South African pacer, was hired as Pakistan’s bowling coach in June 2023. He previously represented Namibia at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He is the bowling coach for the IPL’s Lucknow Super Giants and the SA20’s Durban Super Giants.

He had taken over for Shaun Tait, but with Pakistan’s bowling performance in the World Cup 2023 being so bad, Morkel chose to step down on his own.

Morne Morkel Has Resigned As The Bowling Coach Of The Pakistan Men’s Team: PCB

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on November 13, 2023, announced that Morne Morkel had resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistani team.

“Morne Morkel has resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s team. The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan’s next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia,” PCB announced in a statement.

This might be a result of Pakistan team’s poor bowling performance in the recent ICC World Cup 2023. Haris Rauf conceded 533 runs in 9 matches for his 16 wickets, the most by a bowler in a single World Cup edition. Shaheen Afridi, the spearhead of Pakistan’s assault, allowed 481 runs in 9 games for his 18 wickets.

In total, Pakistani spinners Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan took only 12 wickets in the competition.

Also Read: Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, And Diana Edulji Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

Tagged:

Morne Morkel

Pakistan

Related Article
Morne Morkel Quits As Pakistan Bowling Coach
Morne Morkel Quits As Pakistan Bowling Coach

Nov 13, 2023, 4:02 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I&#8217;m Sure He Will Sit Back With Morne Morkel &#8211; Waqar Younis Backs Shaheen Afridi To Deliver Goods In Coming Games
ODI World Cup 2023: I’m Sure He Will Sit Back With Morne Morkel – Waqar Younis Backs Shaheen Afridi To Deliver Goods In Coming Games

Oct 11, 2023, 1:33 PM

IPL 2023: Mohsin Khan Showing That Composure And Calmness Was Pleasing &#8211; Morne Morkel Hails LSG Pacer For His Comeback
IPL 2023: Mohsin Khan Showing That Composure And Calmness Was Pleasing – Morne Morkel Hails LSG Pacer For His Comeback

May 20, 2023, 11:57 AM

PCB Set To Hire Morne Morkel, Mickey Arthur Among Others For Pakistan&#8217;s New Coaching Setup
PCB Set To Hire Morne Morkel, Mickey Arthur Among Others For Pakistan’s New Coaching Setup

Mar 30, 2023, 10:45 AM

R Sridhar Recalls Ravi Shastri Saying Shreyas Iyer Had To Work Hard On Short Ball After His Dismissal Against South Africa In 2018 Tour
R Sridhar Recalls Ravi Shastri Saying Shreyas Iyer Had To Work Hard On Short Ball After His Dismissal Against South Africa In 2018 Tour

Aug 10, 2022, 1:46 PM

Jonty Rhodes Hints Virat Kohli May Become More Dangerous Batsman After Stepping Down As A Captain
Jonty Rhodes Hints Virat Kohli May Become More Dangerous Batsman After Stepping Down As A Captain

Jan 27, 2022, 1:57 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic