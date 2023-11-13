Morne Morkel Quits As Pakistan Bowling Coach

Morne Morkel, Pakistan’s bowling coach, has resigned as a result of the team’s dismal performance in the recent ICC World Cup 2023 event. Pakistan finished fifth in the tournament, with only four victories from nine games.

Morne Morkel, a former South African pacer, was hired as Pakistan’s bowling coach in June 2023. He previously represented Namibia at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He is the bowling coach for the IPL’s Lucknow Super Giants and the SA20’s Durban Super Giants.

He had taken over for Shaun Tait, but with Pakistan’s bowling performance in the World Cup 2023 being so bad, Morkel chose to step down on his own.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on November 13, 2023, announced that Morne Morkel had resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistani team.

“Morne Morkel has resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s team. The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.

Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan’s next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia,” PCB announced in a statement.

This might be a result of Pakistan team’s poor bowling performance in the recent ICC World Cup 2023. Haris Rauf conceded 533 runs in 9 matches for his 16 wickets, the most by a bowler in a single World Cup edition. Shaheen Afridi, the spearhead of Pakistan’s assault, allowed 481 runs in 9 games for his 18 wickets.

In total, Pakistani spinners Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan took only 12 wickets in the competition.