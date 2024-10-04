Bowling coach Morne Morkel and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya were seen discussing something after Morkel was unhappy with Pandya’s bowling in the nets ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series between India and Bangladesh.

Team India will return to the shortest format of the game on Sunday when the side takes on Bangladesh in the first T20I to be played in Gwalior.

India completed a dominant 2-0 series sweep over the visitors earlier this week, with the team’s performance in Kanpur receiving praise from both fans and pundits. As the spotlight switches to the T20Is, some of India’s top players who did not play in the Tests will come under scrutiny.

While captain Suryakumar Yadav has mostly played T20Is in recent months, another prominent player, Hardik Pandya, will also return to international cricket in the series.

Hardik was recently spotted practicing with a red ball, sparking speculation about his possible return to the format. However, Parthiv Patel, India’s former wicketkeeper-batter, stated that the white ball was unavailable, forcing the all-rounder to bowl with the red ball.

Hardik Pandya given bowling tips by Morne Morkel

Hardik participated in India’s training session ahead of the first T20I in Gwalior, and, according to the Indian Express, had an intense excursion under the careful eye of bowling coach Morne Morkel.

According to the story, Morkel was reportedly ‘unhappy’ with Hardik’s bowling close to the stumps and was continually in the all-rounder’s ears after each ball.

Morkel appeared to have a conversation with Hardik about his release point, and the all-rounder responded sportingly before Morkel went on to the other bowlers in the net session.

Hardik, like Suryakumar, is primarily a member of the T20I squad. There were reports that Hardik had been invited to compete in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to show his fitness for the ODI format.

The all-rounder last played an ODI at home at the World Cup last year; he was injured while fielding off his own bowling during a group stage encounter against Bangladesh, which forced him to withdraw from the competition.

