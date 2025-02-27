The One Day International format of cricket is among the most popular as it is played between two international teams where tensions are usually high and the competitiveness reaches the absolute maximum. This is particularly the case with India as the country swears by its national sport and their ODIs are among the most followed.

But what were some of the best games played by the country and more importantly, which were the most successful partnerships in men's ODI matches in the history of the sport? That is what we are talking about today.

The Biggest ODI Matches in the History of India

The two ICC ODU World Cup wins are definitely the biggest matches for India ever. The team won their first title in 1983 when they defeated the West Indies in the final. Their next title came in 2011 by defeating Sri Lanka in the Mumbai final. During their long history in this format, India has had some of the best players ever, mainly those like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, and Anil Kumble. Many of them contributed a great deal of effort in India winning all of their titles, not just ODI matches like the 2007 inaugural ICC Two World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar has been among the most successful and well-known as the highest run-scorer in ODI cricket with more than 18,000 runs. MS Dhoni is highly regarded as one of the best finishers and captains as he led his country to victories in the 2007 T20 title, the 2011 ICC ODI title, and the 2013 ICC Champions trophy. In terms of records, India has scored some of the highest totals in ODIs, including the 418/5 against the West Indies in 2011. Their biggest rivalries are with Pakistan, Australia, and Sri Lanka, with the India-Pakistan ODIs, especially in the World Cups, being some of the most highly anticipated games globally.

The Most Successful Partnerships in Men’s ODIs

So who were the most successful pairs of players in the history of one-day international matches in the history of men’s cricket in India? With the amount of players and duos they have had, it can be tough to pick out the best, but we did it regardless.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly

This duo has had 6609 partnership runs and played 136 matches together. Their highest partnership resulted in 258 runs with their average being 48.98. The dynamic duo is the most successful opening partnership in ODIs for India as the two revolutionized the team’s approach to opening batting in the format. With the combination of Tendulkar’s technical brilliance and Ganguly’s attacking strokeplay, there was nothing the opponents could do against them. Their record of 258 runs against Kenya in the 2001 Coca-Cola Champions Trophy remains one of the highest opening stands for India ever.

2. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

With 5609 runs in 114 matches together, the strong second place belongs to the Kohli-Sharma duo. Their highest partnership ever resulted in 178 runs, and they actually have a higher average than the previously mentioned pair, 51.85 partnerships per match. The modern-day pair has been one of the team’s most consistent and reliable batting combos as they were featured in some massive partnerships, especially in chases. Their ability to take the game deep and the overall understanding of the moment are always key to India’s success. Their record came against Sri Lanka in 2017.

3. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma

The third-best partnership was achieved by this duo who have played 88 matches together and combined for 4173 runs together. With their highest partnership of 210 runs against Sri Lanka in 2017 and an average of 47.64, they are among the greatest duos. As the opening pair, they are very successful with multiple centuries between them. They are particularly great at major ICC tournaments and World Cups.

4. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan

What happens when they switch it up and partner between themselves? Well, the results speak for themselves as Kohli and Dhawan have a respectable partnership too. In 52 games, they completed 2514 runs, the highest being 127 and the average at 51.28. As a very stable

middle-order partnership, they provide a solid foundation for the team during chases and setting targets. The combo worked wonders in the 2010s with the aggressive batting of Dhawan and Kohli’s anchoring of the innings.

FAQs

What is India’s highest total in an ODI match?

India’s highest total was 418/5 against the West Indies in 2011.

Who holds the record for the most runs in ODIs for India?

Sachin Tendulkar with 18,426 runs in ODIs.

How many times has India won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup?

India has won the ICC Cricket World Cup two times: in 1983 and 2011.

Who has the most ODI wickets for India?

Anil Kumble holds the record for the most ODI wickets for India with 337.

Who is India’s most successful ODI captain?

MS Dhoni is India’s most successful ODI captain leading them to the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

What is India’s biggest victory margin in ODIs?

India’s biggest victory margin in an ODI was 153 runs against Sri Lanka in 2009.

Who has the most centuries for India in ODIs?

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most centuries in ODIs by an Indian player with 49.

Who holds the record for the fastest century for India in ODIs?

Shankar Pandya holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian: 43 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Which player has the highest individual score for India in an ODI?

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in ODIs: 264 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014.