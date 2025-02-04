Pakistan delayed their 15-member squad announcement for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to begin on February 19. They will also face New Zealand and South Africa in a tri-series with the same squad in preparation for the eight-team tournament. Several questions have been raised over a few players’ place on the side.

One of the biggest reasons for Pakistan to delay their squad announcement was their wait for the fitness status of the opening batter, Saim Ayub, who has been recovering from the leg injury that he picked up during the second Test of the two-match red-ball series against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town.

The selectors recalled Fakhar Zaman in the squad, who was out of the national side for more than a year. The southpaw’s final international game was against England at the Eden Gardens during the 2023 ODI World Cup. There are still concerns about who would open with him. It is expected to be one of Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strongly refused the claims of the political influence in the team’s selection. The recent reports have addressed that the decision was made only based on their performance as the selection committee took the decision without any external interference from any political forces.

PCB is confident with Pakistan’s squad for Champions Trophy 2025

The reports have also expressed that the PCB chairman didn’t intervene in the team selection process. The decision to include both Faheem Ashraf and Khusdil Shah came at an independence meeting. The all-rounder hasn’t featured in any of the games for the green bridge since the 2023 Asia Cup. It was a surprise to him being included in the side despite being overlooked during the 2023 World Cup.

The opinion of the captain, Mohammad Rizwan, was accepted by the final decision was made only by the selectors. There was no involvement either by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi. He only approved the final squad, selected by the selection committee.

One of the senior members of the PCB highlighted that the team was selected based on merit. Any claims of political interference or personal biases are entirely unfounded. The sources, as reported by Cricket Pakistan, also reckoned that the recent form of Aamer Jamal was a factor in his exclusion.

Ashraf, on the flip side of the coin, has been playing in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024-25 season. Before being selected by the selectors, he was taken by the Quetta Gladiators in the Platinum category. Khusdil Shah earned his place in the side after his consistent performance. Shadab Khan was dropped though for his poor form.

They felt that the selection committee and the broader Pakistani cricket system were slammed by some of their cricket players of the past for alleged interference and political bias in the selection. It has also been revealed that the playing eleven of the tri-series and the Champions Trophy will be chosen by the National selectors, head coach Aqib Javed, who is also a selector and will work alongside Azhar Ali, Aleem Dar, Hasan Cheema.

Another key point raised by the sources was the inclusion of Usman Khan as a reserve wicket-keeper. In case Mohammad Rizwan is unavailable during the events, Usman Khan is a more reliable option as a backup wicketkeeper than Haseebullah and Mohammad Haris.

Pakistan will start their campaign of the ICC event against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. Their biggest game will be against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.