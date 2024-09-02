MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are completely different captains, claimed former India spinner Harbhajan Singh in a podcast. Harbhajan is one of those players who has played under both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have been India’s stalwarts. Furthermore, both have been outstanding captains, winning numerous titles. While Dhoni led India to championships in the T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011), and Champions Trophy (2013), Rohit Sharma won two Asia Cups and the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Both have had great success as IPL captains. Dhoni and Rohit are the equal most successful captains in Indian Premier League history, having won five titles each. While Dhoni has retired from international cricket and given up the captaincy in the IPL, Rohit remains India’s Test and ODI captain.

MS Dhoni never talks to players: Harbhajan Singh



Harbhajan Singh, an ex-India offspinner, underlined the fundamental difference in the captaincy styles of both players. Harbhajan believes that both are very distinct individuals in terms of nature.

According to Harbhajan, Dhoni expects the players to learn for themselves, whereas Rohit puts his hand on the players’ shoulders and always supports them in their respective duties.

“Dhoni and Rohit are completely different captains, nature-wise. Dhoni never goes and talks to a player. He always asks players to learn themselves from their mistakes. On the other end, Rohit Sharma goes to the players and will talk to them. He is someone who will put his arm on your shoulder and tell what is expected from the player. He will fill you up with energy,” Harbhajan Singh said on Taruwar Kohli’s podcast.

Harbhajan recollects an incident from Indian Premier League (IPL) when he was playing under MS Dhoni at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

I remember a game where I was fielding at the short fine leg and MS Dhoni was keeping. Shardul Thakur was bowling and the first ball Kane Williamson hit him down the ground for a boundary. Next ball, same length and Williamson played the same shot. I went to MS and asked him to tell Shardul try and bowl different length. MS said to me ‘Paji If I will tell him now, then he will never learn. Let him learn by himself.’ His thought process was that when Shardul will get hit for boundaries, he will learn it quickly. That was MS Dhoni’s way,” Harbhajan Singh added.

Rohit Sharma is very different: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has played under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in the IPL from 2013-2017. Rohit Sharma won the IPL in 2013, 2015, and 2017 with Harbhajan Singh in the playing XI.

On Rohit, the former India spinner said: “Rohit is very different. He will go and talk to each player. He is someone who will put his arm around your shoulder and tell you what he wants from you. He will give you that confidence that yes you can do it.

The biggest change that has came in Rohit is when he started captaining in Test cricket. As a Test captain, you learn a lot. In T20s there are many moments that you overlook but in Test cricket you can’t do that. In Test cricket, the captain runs everything. His tactics, his executions are very crucial to win a Test match, that makes you an excellent leader. Steve Waugh’s name comes to my mind immediately because he was so good. If you are doing well as a captain in Test cricket, then leading in the T20Is and ODIs becomes easier.”

