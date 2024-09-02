Yograj Singh, the former Indian pacer, has blamed the national team’s former World Cup-winning leader, MS Dhoni, for destroying the international career of his son, the veteran all-rounder of the country Yuvraj Singh, towards the end of his career. The veteran has often come on public platforms and spoke negatively about the Ranchi-born.

Even though Yuvraj Singh, who won the T20 World Cup 20007 and later the 2011 ODI World Cup under the leadership of MS Dhoni, hasn’t spoken much and made such claims about his former team-mate. In both of those two tournaments, the left-handed spin all-rounder played a massive role with both bat and ball.

There is hardly any doubt over how the Chandigarh-born has brought the best of him in international cricket, playing under the wicket-keeper batter. He finished his career as the tenth-highest run-getter for the national side across formats, with 11686 runs at an average of under 35 and a strike rate of over 80, celebrating 17 centuries.

“MS Dhoni should look at his face in the mirror”- Yograj Singh

The 66-year-old feels that the former Indian captain of the side, MS Dhoni, has destroyed the career of his son, and the latter won’t be forgiven by him at any point in time in the future.

Yuvraj Singh’s last 50-over game came in 2017 against West India at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, finishing with 8701 runs in 278 innings at an average of 36.55 and a strike rate of 87.67, celebrating his 14 centuries and 52 half-centuries, besides registering 111 wickets in the ball at an average of 38.68.

“I won’t forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life.” Yograj blamed the former Indian captain while interacting on the Zee Switch YouTube Channel. “I have never done two things in life – first, I have never forgiven anybody who has done wrong for me, and second, I have never hugged them in my life, be it my family members or my kids.”

The left-handed batter was the ‘Player of the Series’ during India’s victorious campaign of the 2011 ODI World Cup at home, being the eighth-highest run-getter of the event with 362 runs in eight innings at an average of over 90, besides picking up 15 wickets at an average of 25.13.

It was during that ODI World Cup when he was suffering from Cancer, and was struggling to go through the event, but decided to fight the disease. He was also seen vomiting in Chennai during their game against West Indies but kept on batting.

Yograj remarked that because of the wicket-keeper, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj failed to continue his career, otherwise, he could have easily extended his time four to five years more in international cricket.

“That man (MS Dhoni) has destroyed the life of my son, who could have played four to five years more. I dare everyone to give birth to a son like Yuvraj.” The former Indian right-arm pacer shaded light. “Even Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag have said in the past that there won’t be another Yuvraj Singh. India should award him the Bharat Ratna for playing with cancer, and winning the World Cup for the country.”

Yuvraj Singh is expected to play in the upcoming Legends League Cricket (LLC) in September, while MS Dhoni could turn up for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025.