The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially written a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), where they have rejected the hybrid model to help India for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to start in the second week of February. Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cleared, that they won’t be traveling to the other side of the border for the competition.

PCB has emphasized its commitment to host the event only in Pakistan, as the reports have claimed. Their letter to the ICC follows the directives from the government, which has expressed the firm support for the country as the sole host. It has also asked for detailed clarification from India, for their decision to not travel, questioning the reasons behind the refusal.

The Hybrid model, preferred by the BCCI, will help India to play their fixtures of the tournament either in Dubai or Sri Lanka, something they did during last year’s Asia Cup 2023, where despite being called ‘hosts’ on paper, the Babar Azam and co. was asked to make their trip to Kandy to take on the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Pakistan rules out the possibility of a ‘Hybrid Model’ for Champions Trophy 2025

Recent times have seen Pakistan losing the chance to place two Test matches in Karachi against Bangladesh and England, which is because of the National Stadium going under renovation before the ICC event. Rawalpindi and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore are the two grounds that are also getting renovated for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“The hybrid model is not an option.” The board has clarified, stating that they are not ready to consider India at any other venue outside their country. They have also indicated the probability of opting out of the tournament entirely if the hybrid solution is imposed.

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and their interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, felt that the Indian government should allow their team to successfully come to their country because of the gesture they showed during the 2016 T20 World Cup and especially in the 2023 ODI World Cup when they tripped to India despite of the latter’s decision regarding the Asia Cup 2023.

They have also pointed out how the competition was awarded to Pakistan nearly three years ago, with no objection raised at that time or had been raised since. The board is believed to have provided a progress report at the board meeting of the ICC in October, including the intention to go ahead with the 100-day launch program on November 11, and no such concern was there then.

The sour relationship between the two countries is known to everyone in the world, and the recent few years haven’t made it smooth at all. The last bilateral series between these countries came in 2012, while the last trip to Pakistan for the Blur Brigade came during the Asia Cup 2008.

A possibility of the event without India can’t be given a green signal because of the latter’s incredible financial power across the world, as the ECB chief executive Richard Gould cleared out that it would be important for both sides to keep the broadcasters interested.

“If you play the Champions Trophy without India or Pakistan, the broadcast rights aren’t there, and we need to protect them.” He remarked during the recent Test series of England.

It’s up to the ICC now to settle the matter, which will allow both teams to be happy and the tournament can go ahead.