Yograj Singh, former India cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, has once again targeted MS Dhoni and said that now when Dhoni is not associated with the Indian team, they will win the T20 World Cup 2024.

India qualified for their fifth T20 World Cup semi-final in history after defeating Australia in the final game of the competition’s Super 8 stage, finally avenging their loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

India will now face England in Guyana in the second semi-final on June 27. This is the second time in two T20 World Cups that India and England will clash in the semis. In the 2022 T20 World Cup, England decimated the Indian attack won the match by 10 wickets, and went on to win the trophy as well.

India, on the other hand, won the T20 World Cup back in 2007, when MS Dhoni first became the Indian captain. Dhoni went on to win the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy as well, becoming the only captain to win all three white-ball ICC trophies.

MS Dhoni Hai Nahi, Phir Jeet Jayenge: Yograj Singh’s epic rant on former India captain

Yuvraj Singh had played a huge role in both of the title wins for India in 2007 and 2011. He was the Player of the Tournament in India’s 2011 World Cup win, but his father Yograj Singh still holds a grudge against MS Dhoni.

Yograj, who played for India in a handful of Tests and ODIs, blames MS Dhoni for not backing Yuvraj Singh and for ending Yuvraj’s India career. He also felt that Yuvraj Singh should’ve become the India captain after Rahul Dravid, but MS Dhoni usurped the post.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Yograj Singh declared that he wants India to win the T20 World Cup, especially because MS Dhoni is not present. He even said that Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma described Dhoni as a negative influence.

He further said that the Chennai Super Kings lost the IPL 2024 due to MS Dhoni’s poor karma. He also complimented his son Yuvraj for being an ICC ambassador and even called Dhoni jealous.

“As an Indian, I want India to win. Dhoni nahi hai, phir jeet jayenge (India should win the World Cup now that MS Dhoni is not there).

The whole world is saying it. Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma are also saying it. CSK lost IPL 2024. Why did they lose? It’s simple—whatever you sow, so shall you reap. Yuvraj Singh is the ICC Ambassador, hats off to him! And this jealous Dhoni, where is he? He didn’t even shake hands with Yuvraj, and that is the reason why CSK failed this year,” Yograj said.

Also Read: Arshdeep Singh Accused Of Ball Tampering By Inzamam Ul Haq In IND V AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Match