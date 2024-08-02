MS Dhoni opened up about his relationship and equation with Virat Kohli. Kohli had made his India debut under MS Dhoni in 2008. He then went on to take over as Test captain from Dhoni in 2014-15 and as all-format captain in 2017.

Virat Kohli then captained MS Dhoni in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and the ICC World Cup 2019. Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but has continued to play in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings.

While Kohli is third all-time in the ODI run-scoring chart with almost 14,000 runs, Dhoni is 11th with 10,773 runs.

However, the equation between the two greats of the Indian team has not changed at all. Kohli still looks towards MS Dhoni for advice and Dhoni treats Kohli like his younger brother.

We chat for some time about what’s going on whenever we meet: MS Dhoni on his relationship with Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli’s final time together for India was at the painful 2019 ODI World Cup in England. While Kohli led the team, Dhoni was the wicketkeeper. The Men in Blue dominated the league stages, finishing first in the points table. They were eliminated from the tournament after losing by 18 runs against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

That was Dhoni’s final game for India, and he declared his international retirement a year later.

In a recent event, Dhoni was asked about his relationship with Kohli over the years and he responded by saying:

“We have been colleagues who played for India for a very long time. He (Kohli) has been amongst the best when it comes to world cricket. And the fact that I could bat a lot with him during the middle overs was a lot of fun because we used to take a lot of twos and threes in the game, so it has always been fun. It’s not like we meet very often, but whenever we get a chance, we make sure that we go on the side and chat for sometime, we’ll talk about what is going on, so that is our relationship,” Dhoni said.

The duo have also been friendly rivals in the IPL, thanks to the heated battle between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

