One of the biggest questions at the end of the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) and before the beginning of the upcoming season of the league is whether the former captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni, has retired from the tournament. With the retentions to happen in the next few months, it’s expected to get clear before the start of 2025.

MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to their young opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the IPL 2024, as he looked to put responsibility on the others to see if they could handle the pressure in crunch situations.

He tried to do the same during the 2022 season when Ravindra Jadeja led the ‘Yellow Army’ towards the start, but because of the all-rounder struggling with his form, Dhoni returned to the leadership position and gifted the franchise their fifth title in the following year.

“W e don’t have the ball in our cour t”- MS Dhoni on IPL future

The former Indian captain has revealed in a recent event that he is yet to decide his plans about a potential retirement before the 18th season of the IPL. Under Gaikwad’s captaincy in the last season, the Super Kings failed to reach the playoffs, but they did well in the competition in patches.

“There’s a lot of time left for the franchises and management to decide on the retention rules and everything. So when all of it is decided, then we will take a decision. So, no, we don’t have the ball in our court.” The 41-year-old expressed in the function.

The Maharashtra-born Gaikwad himself batted quite well in the event, finishing as the second-highest run-getter of the edition, with 583 runs in 14 innings, at an average of 53. The right-handed batter batted at a strike rate of 141.16, besides celebrating four half-centuries and one century, with the best score of an unbeaten 108-run knock.

MS Dhoni is a huge number of the franchise- like the heart of the body. The way he has led the side over the years, being so consistent in their performance, shows the importance of him behind the wickets. The Ranch-born is the second-highest run-scorer for the team in T20s, having managed 5118 runs in 225 innings, at an average of close to 40.

His strike rate of nearly 140 is quite impressive, besides celebrating 23 half-centuries at a best score of an unbeaten 84-run knock.

In the event, the veteran explained that his ultimate decision would depend on the benefit of the team, which he is connected deeply with. His retirement planning will come into consideration with the upcoming rules of the IPL retentions.

“When the regulations are decided, then we will be able to take a call. At the end of the day, we will have to take a decision which is best for CSK, and that is the ultimate goal.” MS Dhoni concluded.

The brand of the whole team has been built based on him, and the emotions of the fans in the franchise have grown around him. In case, the teams get a chance to retain four players, then they could think of keeping him in the side.

The ‘Right to Match’ card will be very difficult to use regarding a player like MS Dhoni. If he somehow goes for more than INR 18 to 20 crore in the auction, then that will cut a huge budget for the CSK. But it’s quite hard to think of a CSK side without him.