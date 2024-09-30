Musheer Khan and his father, Naushad Khan, are on the way to recovery in a new life after going through a horrible car accident a few days ago. The top-order batter for Mumbai suffered a fracture in the neck region on the outskirts of Lucknow on Friday (September 27).

A couple of days later they put out a video on social media where coach Naushad has assured their fans that they are out of danger at the moment and is recovering well. That accident has ruled out Musheer Khan from the upcoming Irani Cup, which starts on October 1, against the Rest of India.

“First of all, I thank god for granting us this new life and thank all the people who prayed for us, all our well-wishers, fans, and our relatives. I also want to thank the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and the BCCI who are taking full care of Musheer.” Naushad Kahn expressed

“They will give you whatever updates there are in the future. I just want to say, that one needs to persevere to get what one couldn’t, and to be grateful for what one has got. This is life.” The father of Sarfaraz Khan, India’s middle order batter noted.

Both he and Musheer Khan were on the route to Lucknow from Azamgarh, their hometown, for the final when they met the accident. The SUV, carrying him, his father, and two others, collided with a median as the reports have elaborated the news from the eyes of the traffic directorate of Lucknow Police.

Watch: Musheer Khan highlights his road to recovery

Very recently, the 19-year-old smashed a brilliant century for India B during the opening game of the Duleep Trophy 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru when his team was struggling for runs losing a few early wickets.

“First of all I want to thank almighty Allah for granting me a new life. I’m fine as of now and Abbu [father] was with me [in the crash], and he’s fine too. I just want to thank all of you for your blessings.” Musheer Khan remarked in the meeting.

In nine first-class games, the right-handed batter has notched up 716 runs in 15 innings at an average of over 50 with a strike rate of just below 50, with the help of three centuries and one fifty with the best score of unbeaten 203 runs.

The Mumbai Cricket Association has given an update regarding the situation and confirmed the state of the injury.

“Once Musheer is deemed medically fit for travel, he will be flown to Mumbai for further evaluation and additional medical treatment. The timeline for his recovery will be determined following these assessments.” The MCA statement said from the hospital where Musheer Khan was admitted.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) medical teams are closely monitoring his progress to ensure he receives the best possible care.” The statement reckoned.

Musheer Khan was set to represent the Mumbai side in the Irani Cup, which will be followed by the start of the Ranji Trophy on October 11 against Baroda. His elder brother has been released from the Test squad of the second Test in Kanpur to participate in the Irani Cup. The Mumbai team, however, hasn’t named a replacement for the top-order batter for the Irani squad, which will be led by Ajinkya Rahane.