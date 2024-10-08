The Bangladesh captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, has not been bothered with the expressive pace of the new debutant pacer for India, Mayank Yadav, who clocked nearly 150 km in the first game of the three-match T20I series at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

The new sensational bowler, born in New Delhi, started his international career with a maiden over against the Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy. The pace was supreme that hardly any visiting could come up with an answer against his bowling. He ended with figures of 1/21 in four overs.

The lengths were more impressive, along with the surface, which offered a decent amount of pace and bounce. Most of the deliveries were short but not short enough for the batter to either hook it or go for some horizontal bat shots.

Najmul Hossain Shanto is not worried about a new debutant for India

The Bangladesh left-handed batter, Najmul Hossain Shanto, was asked whether they were surprised with the speed of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler. But, he addressed a different reply, stating that they had been used to face such speed in the nets.

“We have some similar fast bowlers in the nets. I don’t think we were too worried about (Mayank Yadav). But he is a good bowler.” The top-order batter of the visiting side expressed at the post-match presentation ceremony after their defeat by seven wickets in the opening game of the series.

The issue is that the T20I squad of the Tigers doesn’t have an out-and-out pacer who has a knack for bowling at such speed consistently. Taskin Ahmed, the experienced bowler for them, clocks at a speed of over 140 regularly, while in the red-ball squad, they have young Nahid Rana, who nudged at 150 km/h.

Mayank pounced the wicket of Mahmudullah Riyad, who, looking to cur the short ball, found the hands of Washington Sundar at the deep square leg region, as they were bundled out for 127 in 19.5 overs in the first innings.

The right-arm pacer was nailed for a few boundaries towards the end of the spell when Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rishabh Hossain used the pace of Mayank to ramp it over the third-man region. Najmul Hossain Shanto admitted that their team hardly knows how to score 180 runs in the shortest format.

Along with Mayank, who broke into the scene thanks to his incredible spell of bowling against RCB during IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the veteran left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh also earned the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his three wickets.

“We have the ability, but we have room for improvement in our skills. We have been batting in this way for the last ten years. Sometimes we do well. We have to make some changes, perhaps where we practice back home.” Najmul Hossain Shanto addressed the issue of the tracks, which never allowed them to go past the 140-150 mark.

Most of the pitches in Bangladesh have been spin-friendly, and the batters never find it comfortable to score runs on those surfaces. It becomes incredibly hard for the foreign side, as Australia found out just before the 2021 T20 World Cup, which they went on to win.

“We play on 140-150 wickets at home. Our batters don’t know how to score 180 runs. I won’t blame just the wickets, but we have to consider skills and mentality,” Najmul Hossain Shanto remarked.