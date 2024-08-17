The recent injury of England’s red-ball captain, Ben Stokes, has ruled him out of the upcoming three Tests against Sri Lanka. As a result, the vice-captain of the side, Ollie Pope, has been handed over the responsibility of leading the team. The former captain of the England team, Nasser Hussain, has seen the positive side of the appointment.

Stokes injured his hamstring, playing for the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred while he was sprinting for a single during the chase against Manchester Originals at the Emirates Old Trafford, the venue for the opening Test of the upcoming three-match series.

Nasser Hussain, during a video of the ‘Sky Sports Cricket’ podcast, believes that the appointment of Ollie Pope for a few games ahead of the Ashes 2025-26 is good for the individual.

“I think it’s good for Ollie Pope to be captain for three Tests, just in case Ben Stokes does get injured in the future. They need other options. Just like when they go to Australia, and they don’t want a bowling attack that’s inexperienced. You don’t want to get there with someone [leading] who hasn’t done it before.” The Chennai-born expressed in the video.

“It feels like Ollie Pope was given the vice-captaincy”- Naseer Hussain

Another former captain of England, Micheal Atherton, has voiced for Pope pointing out that the 26-year-old wasn’t confirmed for the place due to the temporary nature of the appointment.

“Essentially, you’re in a caretaker position. And Ben Stokes has left such a permanent mark on the side that Ollie Pope wouldn’t want to change that. While you are captain and you make decisions, it’s someone else’s team. It’s a slightly awkward position for him.” The former opening batter of the side pointed out.

Hussain also felt that being the vice-captain of the side had brought out the best of Ollie Pope. and now in the absence of Stokes, the number three batter could do a great job in the leadership role.

“The feeling with Pope is that it doesn’t come naturally, (whereas) the feeling with Stokes is that cricketing intelligence comes very naturally to him.” The 56-year-old hoped. “It feels like he was given the vice-captaincy to get him out of that shell, the no. 3 position as well, we believe in you, which I think was the right thing to do.”

Ollie Pope was in great touch during the three-match series against West Indies, as he smashed a brilliant hundred during the second game in Trent Bridge.

With Stokes, the ‘Three Lions’ will also miss the services of the regular opening batter, Zak Crawley, who injured his finger during the third and final Test of the last series at Edgbaston.

“With this regime, in selection, they don’t want to look back, even with their opening combinations. They don’t want to go back to (Alex) Lees or (Keaton) Jennings or someone, they’re constantly looking forward.” Nasser Hussain remarked.

However, Atherton is certain that once Crawley gets his full fitness back, he will be back for the team, probably for the Pakistan trip in late Autumn.

“Stokes came over and said, “When Crawley’s fit, he’ll come back.” So they don’t want to overcomplicate it.” The veteran noted.

He added that the England management would look to add someone like Dan Lawrence to bring their positive gameplay to the top order of the upcoming series.

“Old-timers like me talk about opening being a specialist position. But they aren’t interested in that, they want a middle-order dasher like Dan Lawrence in that position.” Mike Atherton said in the same ‘Sky Sports Cricket’ podcast. “And if you said to Dan Lawrence, would you wait on the sidelines or have a crack [at] opening? Then definitely, he’s gonna try and grab that opportunity with both hands.”