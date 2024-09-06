Naveed Zadran, Afghanistan pacer, has been ruled out of the upcoming one-off Test against New Zealand. The two teams are set to clash for the first time in Tests, at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground from September 9-13.

Naveed Zadran has played two Tests in his career, taking nine wickets at an average of 22.55. He made his Test debut against Ireland in March of this year, and he impressed with his wicket-taking skills. He also took four wickets in his last Test against Sri Lanka.

Naveed Zadran has also played one ODI for Afghanistan when he went wicketless. The 19-year-old is a member of Afghanistan’s Under-19 cricket squad. He depends on solid line and length, as well as a fast bowling style.

Naveed Zadran Blow adds to Afghanistan’s misery after Rashid Khan’s absence from New Zealand Test

Meanwhile the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), on September 6, 2024, announced that Naveed Zadran has been ruled out of the upcoming Test against New Zealand in Greater Noida. Naveed Zadran sustained a side strain injury and has been advised to rest for 3-4 weeks. He could make a comeback in Afghanistan’s ODI series against South Africa, which will be held in the UAE.

“Fast Bowler Naveed Zadran has been ruled out of Afghanistan’s only test match against New Zealand due to side strain injury. The physio has advised him to rest for 3-4 weeks hoping that he gets better before the South Africa ODI series in UAE. Get well soon Naveed!” ACB posted on social media.

Rashid Khan was previously ruled out of the Test match owing to a back issue. With Naveed missing, their bowling resources have been severely hampered. It will be intriguing to watch which bowlers they select for this Test match.

Notably, the 20-member preliminary squad is now undertaking a preparatory camp ahead of the series, following which the board will announce a 15-member roster based on player fitness and performance.

The New Zealand squad had already arrived in the city, where they were greeted enthusiastically.

Due to security concerns, Afghans have yet to play an international match in their own country. As a result, they play their home matches in either the UAE or India. However, this is about to change as they have already announced the first-ever home series against New Zealand and South Africa.

Afghanistan Preliminary Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ikram Alikhel (wk), Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib, Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ziaurrahman Akbar, Shamsurrahman, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masoud, Farid Ahmad Malik, Khalil Ahmad and Yama Arab.

New Zealand squad for one-off Test against Afghanistan: Tim Southee (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (VC), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young

