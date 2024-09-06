Rangana Herath and Vikram Rathour have joined the New Zealand Test squad, which will play six Tests in Asia over the next two months.

Herath will be the spin-bowling coach for New Zealand’s next three Tests, one against Afghanistan and two in Sri Lanka, while Rathour will only be part of the squad for the one-off Afghanistan Test in Greater Noida, India, which begins September 9.

The one-off Test against Afghanistan will take place at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground from September 9 to September 13. After this, New Zealand will visit Sri Lanka for a series of three Tests and then will return to India for a three-match Test series.

Out of these six Tests, only the one against Afghanistan will not count for the World Test Championship (WTC).

New Zealand Cricket announced Rathour and Herath’s inclusion on their website.

“Sri Lankan spin maestro Rangana Herath has been appointed as spin-bowling coach for the three upcoming Tests in Asia, replacing former Pakistan spinner and coach Saqlain Mushtaq who was originally announced to fill the temporary role before pulling out to take up a position with the Pakistan Cricket Board,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Rathour was a member of Rahul Dravid’s coaching team, whose stint ended with India’s T20 World Cup victory. Before becoming a national selector, he played six Tests for India in the 1990s.

Herath, the most successful left-arm spinner, has taken over as temporary spin coach from Saqlain Mushtaq, who was slated to take up the post before leaving to work for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Gary Stead welcomes Rangana Herath and Vikram Rathour to the New Zealand setup

New Zealand’s one-off Test against Afghanistan begins on September 9. The first Test against Sri Lanka begins on September 18, with the second starting on September 30. Both Tests are part of the World Test Championship, with New Zealand currently ranked third.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead welcomed the addition of Rangana Herath and Vikram Rathour to the coaching setup. Stead believed that Herath’s expertise as a left-arm spinner would aid Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, and Ajaz Patel from New Zealand.

“Both men are held in high regard in the world of cricket and I know our players are really looking forward to the opportunity to learn from them. For our three left-arm orthodox spinners in particular, Ajaz [Patel], Mitch [Santner] and Rachin [Ravindra], having the chance to work with Rangana across three Tests on the subcontinent will be hugely beneficial.

Rangana has taken over 100 Test wickets in Galle which is the venue of our two Tests against Sri Lanka and so his knowledge of that venue will be priceless,” Stead was quoted by ANI.

