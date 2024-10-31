Nazmul Hassan was removed from the panel permanently by the new management of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). This happened after Hassan failed to attend more than three board meetings consecutively.

Hassan was one of 11 directors fired by the new administration team, led by BCB’s current president, Faruque Ahmed. Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) chairman Sheikh Sohel is also on the list, as the BCB has constituted a constitution modification committee chaired by director Nazmul Abedeen.

In addition to Nazmul Hassan and Sheikh Sohel, Manzur Kader, AJM Nasir Uddin, Anwarul Islam, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury, Ismail Haider Mallick, Tanvir Ahmed, Obeid Nizam, Gazi Golam Murtaza, and Nazib Ahmed have been removed from the board of directors.

Bangladesh board dissolves in chaos under new management

All 11 names have been missing since the August 5 political revolt in Bangladesh, which deposed the reigning Awami League administration. Sheikh Hasina, the country’s Prime Minister, had to depart to save her life.

Since then, all Awami League members and supporters have been targeted across the country. All 11 directors have direct or indirect ties to the Awami League and hence have been absent for safety reasons.

During the Awami League’s 15-year tenure, Nazmul Hassan served as sports minister, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury as an Awami League MP, and Nasir as a former Chattogram mayor. Sheikh Sohel and Nazib Ahmed are relatives of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Ismail Haider Mallick was Nazmul’s close friend.

Three directors resign on own accord

In addition to the dismissal of 11 board directors, three other directors, Naimur Rahman, Khaled Mahmud, and Enayet Hossain Siraj, resigned from their positions, and the BCB accepted their resignation.

After the Awami League administration fell, only 10 of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s 25 directors survived. 14 board directors have been ousted or have resigned, with one dying before the month of August.

In another move, the BCB established a constitution amendment committee, which would be chaired by director Nazmul Abedeen. According to a news release, the committee’s primary purpose is to analyze the current constitution and identify areas for further improvement.

“The committee will be responsible for assessing the current BCB constitution, identifying areas of improvement and proposing amendments that align with the strategic goals and evolving needs of the BCB,” the press release stated.

Faruque Ahmed was sworn in as the board president just two weeks after the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, took over the reins of the country. Faruque was appointed as the president by the BCB directors while Nazmul Abedeen was appointed the director.

