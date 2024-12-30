Australian captain Pat Cummins led the team from the front with both bat and ball as the hosts destroyed India by 184 runs in the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on Monday (December 30) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

With this thrilling victory, Australia gained a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series against India, with the fifth and final Test—the New Year’s Test—set to take place at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 3, 2025.

However, this setback seriously harmed India’s chances of reaching the World Cup Finals.

Pat Cummins got the Johnny Mullagh medal after being named Player of the Match in Australia’s 184-run Boxing Day Test victory over India at the MCG.

One of the best I’ve played in: Pat Cummins on MCG Test win

Cummins scored 49 and 41 runs and finished with statistics of 3/89 and 3/28 across two innings.

Cummins voiced his joy following the fourth BGT 2024-25 Test, describing it as one of the best Test matches he has ever played. The Australian skipper also lauded the amazing atmosphere produced by the audience this week. He was also thrilled to contribute to the team’s achievement.

“What an amazing Test match. I reckon one of the best I’ve been part of. All week the crowd has been ridiculous, and it’s been amazing to be part of. I am happy to contribute,” Cummins said at the post-match presentation ceremony at the MCG.

On being asked why he didn’t declare on Day 4, Cummins explained, “We wanted to take an India victory out of the equation. We had plenty of runs to play with and as many helmets around the bat as we could. We put a lot of work into our lower-order batting; we work a lot on how best to bowl to the opposition batters firstly, but also how we can contribute with the bat.”

The Australian skipper revealed that it was coach Andrew McDonald behind giving Travis Head a bowl right after tea.

Pat Cummins praises Steve Smith for his ton

Cummins praised centurion Steve Smith, who scored 140 in the first innings, saying he simply demonstrated how to bat on the MCG track. Notably, the fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney beginning January 3, 2025.

“Amazing, it wasn’t an easy wicket; he showed how to bat on it. He got an opportunity, and he pounced and really upped the ante with the tailenders. He was brilliant, and he also took some catches that often go unnoticed. We are really happy with the way we played; we will savor this one for a little bit before we head on to Sydney,” Cummins signed out.

The fifth and final Test between the two sides will be played in Sydney from January 3 onwards.

Also Read: Senior India Batters To Retire After 5th SCG Test? Former Head Coach Makes Bold Prediction

