The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, is all set to get a new role shortly. The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the president of the former Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Jay Shah, has become the new chair of the ICC, which will lead him to vacate the former places.

The youngest ever chief of the world governing body of the game will be in charge of the new position from December 01, which will lead someone to take the role of the ACC president, and at the moment, Mohsin Naqvi is way ahead in the race before their meeting in October-November.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup is going to be in the T20I format in India, looking at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Last time, when the Asia Cup was held in Pakistan, the ACC president decided to play the tournament in the hybrid model, as all of the games for the Rohit Sharma-led side were played in Sri Lanka.

In that case, Mohsin Naqvi goes on to become the new president, a similar picture can be expected to take place in the upcoming season. Already, there is no confirmation on whether the Blue Brigade is going to the other side of the border for the Champions Trophy 2025, which is due to take place in February.

Mohsin Naqvi to become the new ACC president, replacing Jay Shah

The media reports have claimed that the appointment of the PCB chief is likely to be the result of the rotational leadership system from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Shah has already served as the chairman of the system for three consecutive years and was extended another year towards the start of 2024.

Now that the veteran has been elected unopposed as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the development is likely to take place.

A reliable source has confirmed to the PTI that in a recent meeting among the ACC members, a discussion of Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as the president happened. In the new role, he will conduct so many major tournaments in the game, like the 2025 season, followed by the 2027 edition in Bangladesh, which is supposed to be in the ODI version, keeping in mind the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

“When the ACC meets later this year, it will confirm that Naqvi will be the next president for a two-year term. When (Jay)Shah steps down, the PCB chief will take over.” The source reflected on the matter.

Along with the chairman role of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the veteran is also expected to serve as the interior minister of the country. With his upcoming presidency at the ACC, he will be managing some significant portfolios, including extensive experience and leadership capabilities.

The official announcement of Mohsin Naqvi becoming the new ACC president is expected to be made after the board meeting, scheduled to take place in October-November.

The veteran was blamed by the former Pakistan captain, Imran Khan, for their humiliating defeat by ten wickets in the opening of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where they couldn’t come up with a sensible performance with the bat in hand in the second innings. They need to pull themselves up during the second and final Test of the series on the same ground.