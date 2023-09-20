New York, Texas And Florida Finalized As Venues For USA Leg Of T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on September 20, 2023, announced that the USA leg of the 2024 T20 World Cup will be hosted in New York, Texas, and Florida, following inspections that were conducted earlier this year.

The T20 World Cup will be held in the USA for the first time; Grand Prairie near Dallas, Broward County in Florida, and Nassau County in New York have been selected as the locations.

When the ICC Board awarded the USA and the West Indies the hosting rights for the international competition back in November 2021, they were chosen as co-hosts. The locations were selected after a thorough analysis of all the available choices.

The first of eight men’s international competitions in the ICC’s next commercial cycle, which runs from 2024 through 2031, will be the T20 World Cup in 2024. The ICC made a deliberate choice with two objectives in mind when choosing the USA as a co-host along with the West Indies.

The North American market was noted as a promising one for the expansion of the sport, and the ICC’s goal of including cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games (LA28) was also mentioned.

New York To Have A Modular Stadium With Increased Capacity

Although Grand Prairie in Dallas, Texas, and Broward County in Lauderhill, Florida, both of which currently have the necessary infrastructure to hold events, will have more stadium space thanks to the ICC. According to the ICC, a deal has been reached for the construction of a 34,000-seat modular stadium in Nassau County, New York.

After being on the first shortlist, Morrisville in North Carolina—which previously hosted Major League Cricket games with Grand Prairie—was not chosen. Even for New York, the Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx borough of New York City was initially a possibility, but the ICC has since chosen a different location. The new stadium will be located in Eisenhower Park, which is outside of New York City.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to use modular stadium technology to present world class cricket in a location that has not previously hosted an ICC global event giving USA cricket fans the chance to watch the world’s best on their doorstep. This technology has been used at previous ICC events to increase venue capacity and it’s routinely used in other major sports around the world. In the USA, it will give us the opportunity to increase the size of the venues in both Dallas and Florida and create what is going to be a stunning venue in New York,” ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman was confident in New York providing a successful fan experience at the T20 World Cup.

He said: “Whether it be PGA events, record breaking concerts in our parks, or the annual Belmont Stakes, we are no stranger to hosting large scale events on the world stage.”

The format for the 2024 World Cup will be different, with 20 teams divided into four groups of five each for the first round, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super 8s. The Super 8 teams will be split into two groups of four each, with the top two in each group reaching the semi-finals.