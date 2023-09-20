SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Scheduled
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
SA vs AFG
South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
NZ vs PAK
New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
IND vs ENG
India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
AUS vs NED
Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
NZ vs SA
New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
ENG vs BAN
England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
IND vs NED
India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
AFG vs SL
Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
PAK vs AUS
Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

Cricket News

Look Our Team Is Not As Bad As It Played In The Asia Cup – Javed Miandad Feels Optimistic About Pakistan’s Chances In The ODI World Cup 2023

SW Desk

Sep 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad believes that it is inequitable to blame the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for the team’s shock exit from the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka. The 28-year-old could not inspire the team to the final of the Asia Cup 2023 despite being the No.1 ODI team in the world.

Babar Azam-led side was ousted from the competition after facing a humiliating loss to India, which was followed by a last-ball defeat to Sri Lanka. In the Super 4 round of the continental competition in the Island nation, Pakistani players fell short of expectations in the tournament.

Speaking to the media at the 40s Global Cricket Event, Javed Miandad feels that it is unfair to blame Babar Azam for the team’s failure, as everyone failed to step up in the continental event and believes that the team has the potential to do well in the Indian conditions.

“Why blame Babar Azam only when the rest of the team didn’t perform as well in the Asia Cup matches against India and Sri Lanka?” questions Miandad.

Javed Miandad Credits: Twitter

“Look our team is not as bad as it played in the Asia Cup. It has plenty of potential to do well in the World Cup. The only thing is how quickly our players cope and adjust to playing in Indian conditions before big crowds and in a country where they will encounter some hostility.

“The sooner this suspense about the final squad is ended the better it is for us in the mega-event,” Javed Miandad said.

Babar Azam has been facing criticism regarding his captaincy after he failed to guide their team to the final of the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka and the prolific Pakistan batter will have a huge captaincy test in the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Babar Azam
Babar Azam Credits: Twitter

After setting the tournament on fire with a hundred against Nepal in the tournament opener, the Pakistan skipper has just appeared off-colour with the bat and his field placements have also been very ordinary in the event.

The Men in Green has always been one of the strongest sides in world cricket and Pakistan has performed consistently well, especially in white-ball cricket. Now, Pakistan will look to turn things around going into the marquee event in India.

2023 ODI World Cup

Babar Azam

Javed Miandad

Pakistan National Cricket Team

