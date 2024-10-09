New Zealand squad for the three-Test India series has been announced by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on October 9, 2024. Opening batsman Tom Latham will head the New Zealand national cricket team after experienced speed bowler Tim Southee renounced the Test captaincy.

India will host the three-match Test series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. The first Test match will be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 16. The final two Test matches of the series will be held in Pune and Mumbai.

This will be the first time Tom Latham will captain New Zealand in a full-time capacity. He has previously captained New Zealand in nine Test matches between 2020 and 2022 as interim skipper of the team. Tim Southee stepped down following the national team’s 0-2 loss to Sri Lanka in their recent Test series.

Michael Bracewell and Mark Chapman included in the New Zealand squad

On Wednesday, October 9, New Zealand Cricket named a 17-member squad. Uncapped player Mark Chapman has been added to the squad as a replacement for Kane Williamson, who is expected to miss the start of the series owing to a groin injury. Williamson may be available for selection later in the season.

Mark Chapman is a mainstay in New Zealand’s limited-overs squads, although he has yet to make his red-ball cricket debut for the inaugural World Test Championship winners. Michael Bracewell, an allrounder, will be eligible for the first Test in Bengaluru before returning home for the birth of his second child.

Ish Sodhi will replace Michael Bracewell in the last two Test matches in the upcoming series. Ajaz Patel, who took all ten wickets in a single innings on the 2021 Test tour, will be part of New Zealand’s spin bowling attack, which also includes all-rounders Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra.

Devon Conway, Will Young, and Daryl Mitchell will be key participants in New Zealand’s batting lineup, alongside skipper Tom Latham. Tim Southee will lead the pace attack, which also comprises bowlers Matt Henry, Ben Sears, and Will O’Rourke.

The coaching staff will be led by Gary Stead, with Luke Ronchi and Jacob Oram serving as batting and bowling coaches. Rangana Herath, a Sri Lankan icon, will remain as spin coach for the forthcoming series in India, having recently worked with the team in Test matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman (cover), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd & 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

